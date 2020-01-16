‘Art of the Deal, baby’: Trump deluged in mockery as Ukraine announces an investigation into his associates

This Thursday,Ukrainian authorities announced that they opened an investigation into whether former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was being surveilled by associates of Rudy Giuliani while she was in Kyiv last spring.

The probe was launched after House Democrats released a trove of documents this Tuesday that showed communications between Lev Parnas and Trump donor Robert Hyde that discussed Yovanovitch’s movement throughout Kyiv. In an interview with Rachel Maddow this Wednesday, Parnas denied any sinister nature regarding the messages, and said he was just humoring Hyde, who he accused of being an alcoholic.

Either way, Twitter reacted to the news, with many sensing that the investigations into Donald Trump’s presidency just entered into a new phase:

Welp, Trump finally got Ukraine to announce an investigation… https://t.co/gxyj5LCPVo — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) January 16, 2020

Not the investigation he wanted and got IMPEACHED for. — UncleRay (@RaymondWalterA1) January 16, 2020

Important point. Ukraine will investigate this (because it’s credible) but would not investigate (or announce) Joe Biden. Because it isn’t. Ukraine govt us officially less corrupt than the WH. — Itgetzby Buckner (@peld41) January 16, 2020

Giuliani finally got Ukraine to open an investigation. https://t.co/h9YMuQ9fUy — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) January 16, 2020

Oh the irony. — Regular American (@Hard2StaySane) January 16, 2020

Trump wanted Ukraine to announce an investigation. Mission accomplished! https://t.co/UzAXqtlkdF — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 16, 2020

Trump wanted Ukraine to announce a sham investigation into Joe Biden and instead got a real investigation into himself. Art of the deal, baby. https://t.co/V96iedD72m — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) January 16, 2020

Too funny that they have announced this investigation, all while 45 is still waiting for his Biden announcement. Karma… lol — John Schmidt (@FlBoy84) January 16, 2020

This is everything. Projection comes full circle. — tunehound. (@NEEDS_BALLERS) January 16, 2020

Finally, American corruption in Ukraine. Trump has been trying to fabricate something for a year now…finally has it. — Pickle (@picklepicklemon) January 16, 2020

Ukraine announces an investigation — but not the one Trump had in mind. https://t.co/KMCNNBTnIe — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) January 16, 2020

Yay! Trump FINALLY got his Ukraine investigation! He needs to be careful what he wishes for though. — MΞGAN KΞLLΞY HALL (@MeganKelleyHall) January 16, 2020

So Ukraine has launched an investigation OF Rudy and his pals, instead of the investigation sought BY Rudy and his pals? https://t.co/3d2IXn9sNN — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) January 16, 2020

Looks like Ukraine finally opened up an investigation… just against the actual criminals in all this: The Trump administration and their goons. https://t.co/wram7oMCVU — Gissur Simonarson 🇮🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@GissiSim) January 16, 2020

I swear this administration is like bizarro world… everything they say… the exact opposite turns out to be true. They FINALLY got Ukraine to announce an investigation https://t.co/Wa9HznVjh5 — Sebastian Kole (@SebastianKole) January 16, 2020

“That feeling when you undertake a massive criminal conspiracy to get Ukraine to announce an investigation into your rival and instead they announce one on you” – @apiper13 https://t.co/roOYbaONXg — Versha Sharma (@versharma) January 16, 2020