‘Art of the Deal, baby’: Trump deluged in mockery as Ukraine announces an investigation into his associates

Published

2 hours ago

on

This Thursday,Ukrainian authorities announced that they opened an investigation into whether former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was being surveilled by associates of Rudy Giuliani while she was in Kyiv last spring.

The probe was launched after House Democrats released a trove of documents this Tuesday that showed communications between Lev Parnas and Trump donor Robert Hyde that discussed Yovanovitch’s movement throughout Kyiv. In an interview with Rachel Maddow this Wednesday, Parnas denied any sinister nature regarding the messages, and said he was just humoring Hyde, who he accused of being an alcoholic.

Either way, Twitter reacted to the news, with many sensing that the investigations into Donald Trump’s presidency just entered into a new phase:

