AT&T is pocketing billions from Trump’s tax cut — and now he’s silent while the company lays off workers

Published

1 min ago

on

American telecom giant AT&T has reaped major rewards from President Donald Trump’s signature tax cut — and now the company is laying off American workers despite pledging to use its tax windfall to create jobs.

According to Vox, some estimates have claimed that AT&T will save upwards of $42 billion over a decade from the tax cuts, which passed in 2017.

Despite this windfall, however, the company is preparing to slash American jobs this year.

Axios last week got hold of internal documents showing that “AT&T is poised to send thousands into the new year hunting for new jobs after assigning them to train their own foreign replacements,” a year after the company “announced new and expanded alliances with big outsourcing companies to replace workers with foreign or cheaper domestic talent.”

Trump made ending the offshoring of American jobs a centerpiece of his 2016 presidential campaign, but so far he has been totally silent about AT&T’s plans to lay off workers after they train their foreign replacements.

Instead, he has publicly attacked the company for not doing enough to punish his enemies at CNN, which AT&T acquired in 2018 when it purchased Time Warner Media.

“Can’t believe AT&T keeps the management after yet another CNN ratings dive,” the president wrote in a New Year’s Day tweet. “Nobody watching, NO CREDIBILITY! Maybe they should make changes at AT&T?”

Trump’s trade war destroyed manufacturing jobs and hiked costs: Federal Reserve study

Published

14 mins ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's tariffs are hurting some of the companies he promised to protect.

The president levied tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of imports from Asia, Latin America and Europe, and China retaliated with tariffs of its own -- which all helped kill jobs and increase manufacturing costs, reported Business Insider.

The Federal Reserve released a study late last month that shows the costs of Trump's trade war outweighed the benefits and plunged the already weakened manufacturing sector into one of its worst years for job cuts in the past decade.

Trump’s obsessive anger towards CNN may have just caused him to make a major confession: columnist

Published

26 mins ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

In a report for New York Magazine this Thursday, Jonathan Chait details "two major attempts" by President Trump to use his power to curtail the media. First, ordering the Justice Department to block an AT&T merger in order to punish CNN. Second, his intervention to deny Amazon a $10 billion Pentagon contract to punish The Washington Post.

Chait then cited a tweet from this Wednesday where Trump attempts to connect what he claims is CNN’s lack of credibility to its bad ratings, "and thereby to AT&T's management."

Susan Collins hammered in brutal column for pretending like she’s concerned about McConnell’s sham trial

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is trying to have it both ways, saying she is frustrated with Senate Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) leadership on the impeachment trial. Yet, Collins has done nothing to indicate she will vote with Democrats in demanding a legitimate trial with witnesses.

In an op-ed for the African-American news and opinion site "The Root," Stephen Crockett Jr. makes the case that every once in awhile Collins acts like a politician willing to hear all sides. "It's a masterful piece of work," he said, before calling out the Maine Senator for being a fraud.

