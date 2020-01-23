Beijing cancels major Lunar New Year events in effort to contain coronavirus spread
Large-scale Lunar New Year events in Beijing have been cancelled as part of national efforts to control the spread of a new SARS-like virus, city authorities announced Thursday.
Chinese authorities have been telling people to avoid crowded places over the busy Spring Festival holiday to try and halt the spread of a new coronavirus which has infected over 570 people.
The city government said it would call off events including temple fairs – which have attracted massive crowds of tourists in past years – urging citizens “to strengthen prevention and support”.
In a post on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo, city authorities added that the move was to help epidemic prevention and control.
Beijing’s city government said they would provide more information “as the epidemic situation evolves.”
Neighbouring Huanggang announced that public transport and rail services would be suspended at midnight, while a train station was to be closed in a third city, Ezhou.
Beijing Tourism Net, which is regulated by the city’s Bureau of Culture and Tourism, added in a separate Weibo post that the Beijing Ditan and Longtan Temple Fairs – originally scheduled for January 25 to 29 – would be cancelled.
The fairs, which have been held for roughly three decades according to Chinese news outlet Xinhua, saw 1.4 million Chinese and foreign tourists over five days last year.
Beijing Tourism Net added that the Tanzhe Temple Scenic Area, Jietai Temple Scenic Area, and Miaofeng Mountain Scenic Area in Mentougou District would also be closed.
(AFP)
Breaking Banner
Trump accused of ‘ripping off’ taxpayers after his golf resort jacks up room rates before his visit
President Donald Trump will be making a visit to his own Trump National Doral golf resort this week -- and it looks like it will cost taxpayers even more than usual.
Huffington Post reports that Trump will be visiting the Trump National Doral to address the Republican National Committee's winter meeting on Thursday.
Just ahead of the president's visit, however, Trump National Doral "raised the nightly rate for its least expensive rooms from $254 to $539," which is "just under the maximum per-night rate federal government rules permit for a hotel in South Florida, and is triple the normal 'per diem' rate employees are supposed to follow."
CNN
Trump lawyer flounders as CNN’s Sciutto hammers him over his legal team’s lies
On CNN Thursday, anchor Jim Sciutto pressed Robert Ray, one of President Donald Trump's lawyers in the impeachment trial, about the lies being told by some of his fellows, and he repeatedly refused even to engage with the premise of the questions.
"First, I want to get to the facts of the claims, some of the claims made so far," said Sciutto. "Let's start with number one. White House counsel Pat Cipollone, one of your teammates in the president's defense team, said, 'Not even Mr. Schiff's Republican colleagues were allowed in the SCIF.' This is the secure room where house hearings took place. In fact, 48 GOP members of the three committees that hold those hearings were allowed in the SCIF, and they were given equal time to question witnesses. Will you grant that Pat Cipollone was at least being misleading there?"
‘More evidence of the president’s corrupt scheme’: Newly released e-mails detail White House ‘coverup’ to withhold military aid to Ukraine
More than a month has passed since President Donald Trump was indicted on two articles of impeachment by the U.S. House of Representatives, but new evidence that is relevant to the Ukraine scandal and Trump’s impeachment continues to surface. This week, an abundance of Ukraine-related e-mails were released, and a January 22 article written by journalist Colin Kalmbacher for Law & Crime stresses that some of them “reveal White House officials allegedly plotting to withhold military aid in violation of federal law — even before President Donald Trump’s infamous July 25, 2019 phone call.”