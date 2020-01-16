Bill Barr battered by ex-prosecutor for forcing Rachel Maddow to do his job and interview Lev Parnas

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday morning, former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah said that one point everyone was missing about Rachel Maddow’s explosive interview with Lev Parnas – who is implicating almost every major player in Donald Trump’s administration — is the fact that Attorney General Bill Barr is nowhere to be seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, Rocah, who served as a federal prosecutor for more than 16 years in the Southern District of New York, said the elephant in the room is Barr’s reluctance to investigate Parnas’ claims with the ex-prosecutor calling the Parnas revelations a “bombshell.”

“Here’s the thing,” Rocah began. “We can talk, and I would love to talk about specific things that Parnas said, and Maddow did an incredible job not just asking him questions but tying what he was saying to the documents that he’s provided and to the text messages and things like that so that republicans are not even necessarily saying he’s a liar, because what he said is so bad, so damaging, so incriminating. They’re just saying, ‘oh, you know, I kind of, uh, didn’t see it. It’s hard for them to even attack his credibility given the documents and given the evidence he’s given over that corroborates.”

“But here is the other thing we really need to focus on, it’s so hard. So many scandals with Trump — Bill Barr. Why is Rachel Maddow, who I love and respect, being the one to interview Lev Parnas in this? Where is Bill Barr?” she asked.

“Bill Barr comes out with a statement, the Department of Justice says this is not true. Now Bill Barr is investigating himself and clearing himself? That’s not how our justice system works,” he said incredulously.

“He’s Donald Trump’s legal bag man, he’s Donald Trump’s legal hit-man,” host Scarborough offered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And we knew that before, but I think last night really brought that into stark reality,” Rocah added.

Watch below: