Bill Barr urged to ‘retain a criminal defense attorney’ after Lev Parnas bombshells
Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who is facing federal campaign finance charges, has been outspoken about the Ukraine scandal this week — granting interviews to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and CNN’s Anderson Cooper and discussing Giuliani’s efforts to get the Ukrainian government to officially announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Parnas has not only discussed President Donald Trump and Giuliani’s roles in the Ukraine scandal, but also, Attorney General William Barr’s. And according to former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi, Barr would do well to consult a defense attorney.
On Twitter, Rossi posted, “Based on the allegation of Lev Parnas, our esteemed Attorney General should probably retain a criminal defense attorney. What a conspiracy to bribe mess. Is our country’s AG the second coming of disgraced former AG John Mitchell? Crazy times.”
The late John N. Mitchell served as U.S. attorney General under President Richard Nixon. In 1974 — the year after Nixon resigned as president — Mitchell was found guilty of obstruction of justice, conspiracy and perjury for his role in the Watergate scandal. Mitchell served 19 months in federal prison.
I must add that based on the allegation of Lev Parnas, our esteemed Attorney General should probably retain a criminal defense attorney. What a conspiracy to bribe mess. Is our country’s AG the second coming of disgraced former AG John Mitchell? Crazy times. https://t.co/KUEht2d8Py
— Gene Rossi (@rossi4va) January 16, 2020
Parnas told Maddow that Barr “had to have known everything” about Giuliani’s efforts to get the Ukrainian government to announce an investigation of the Bidens. But Kerri Kupec, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), said that Barr is flatly denying Parnas’ allegations.
Kupec stated, “The president has not spoken with the attorney general about having Ukraine investigate anything relating to former Vice President Biden or his son. The president has not asked the attorney general to contact Ukraine on this or any other matter.”
As a reminder, here is the statement @TheJusticeDept released in September on Ukraine. It has not changed. pic.twitter.com/lto3nOmYlf
— KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) January 16, 2020
Parnas, talking to Maddow, also discussed Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash, who is facing bribery charges. Firtash has been represented by attorneys Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova, and according to Parnas, Barr was — along with Giuliani, Toensing and diGenova — “basically part of the team” of people who wanted to see an investigation in Ukraine.
‘Dems didn’t choose this witness — Trump did’: Former US Attorney mocks White House accusations that Parnas is lying
In the wake of his interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow this Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas essentially accused Giuliani and his "client," President Trump, of being involved in a criminal conspiracy. The White House wasted no time in responding, saying that Parnas' allegations "are being made by a man who is currently out on bail for federal crimes and is desperate to reduce his exposure to prison."
"The facts haven't changed," the White House's statement added.
But according to MSNBC contributor and former US Attorney Joyce Vance, the emergence if Parnas as a potentially explosive witness in the impeachment of President Trump is Trump's own doing.
CNN
Kamala Harris hammers Republicans over absurd witnesses: ‘They could just as well ask for Santa Claus’
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) attacked Republican senators for requests for absurd witnesses that have nothing to do with the President Donald Trump's obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.
In an interview with CNN, reporter Maju Raju asked Harris if Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas should be brought in as a witness to testify. She explained in an MSNBC interview that Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was considering three witnesses, but she believed Parnas should be the fourth.
Belgian brain doctor awarded for easing coma survivors’ return
Not all patients who fall into a coma return, and when they do it can mark a moment of joy for their loved ones -- but their troubles are rarely over.
Often, brain damage leaves them paralyzed or unable to communicate.
Belgian neurologist Steven Laureys has dedicated himself to the question of how to improve the lives of the formerly comatose, and of their families.And on Thursday, his work was recognized with a million-euro ($1.1 million) grant from the King Baudouin Foundation, presented by the Belgian king's sister, Princess Astrid.
The award will support the work of Laureys' world-class Coma Science Group at the University Hospital of Liege, in the south of the country.