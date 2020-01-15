Bill Barr was ‘on the team’ trying to advance Giuliani’s scheme in Ukraine: Lev Parnas

During his interview on Wednesday with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas alleged that Attorney General William Barr was a major player in the scheme to pressure the government of Ukraine into announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.

“Attorney General Barr was basically on the team,” said Parnas. “Mr. Barr had to know about everything.”

“I did not personally speak to him, [Barr], but I was involved in lots of conversations that Joe diGenova did, Rudy Giuliani it in front of me, and setting up meetings with,” added Parnas.

The summary memo released by the White House documenting the infamous summer phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky already suggested that Barr was involved in the scheme. Trump told Zelensky to coordinate with Barr as well as with Giuliani on his supposed interest in fighting “corruption.”

The Justice Department has immediately pushed back on Parnas’ claim, calling it “100 percent false.”

