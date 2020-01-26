Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Blank-eyed propagandist’ Stephanie Grisham blistered for ‘cringeworthy’ claim Schiff has a ‘mental issue’

Published

10 mins ago

on

Doubling down on Donald Trump’s claim that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is “sick” — before the president tweeted a threat at the California lawmaker — White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham ran to the safe confines of Fox News where she claimed the Democrat appears to have a “mental issue”.

Sitting down with Fox News Howard Kurtz the Trump spokesperson, who has yet to hold a press conference in 320 days since taking the job, was asked about the president’s tweets and, after admitting she had not spoken to Trump about his comments, told Kurtz, “Quite frankly it seems like he’s having a little bit of a mental issue when you sit on the floor for hours and hours and hour. He’s obsessed with this president and trying to take him down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That reached the attention of Twitter users who slammed the White House communications head for the smear.

You can see below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Blank-eyed propagandist’ Stephanie Grisham criticized for ‘cringeworthy’ claim Schiff has a ‘mental issue’

Published

9 mins ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

Doubling down on Donald Trump's claim that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is "sick" -- before the president tweeted a threat at the California lawmaker -- White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham ran to the safe confines of Fox News where she claimed the Democrat appears to have a "mental issue".

Sitting down with Fox News Howard Kurtz the Trump spokesperson, who has yet to hold a press conference in 320 days since taking the job, was asked about the president's tweets and, after admitting she had not spoken to Trump about his comments, told Kurtz, "Quite frankly it seems like he’s having a little bit of a mental issue when you sit on the floor for hours and hours and hour. He’s obsessed with this president and trying to take him down.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘They’re terrified’: MSNBC contributor reveals GOPer’s are running scared of Trump despite bogus ‘heads on pikes’ outrage

Published

52 mins ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" Esquire editor-at-large Charles Pierce explained that he was in attendance when Republican lawmakers professed outrage at Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) after he noted a CBS report that stated they are under threat from Donald Trump aides that he will see their heads on "pikes" if they cross him.

According to Pierce, they are, in fact, "terrified" that the president might one day turn on them.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, the popular Esquire columnist ridiculed the Republican senators for the position they have found themselves in by supporting the president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump defense team’s two most ‘egregious constitutional claims’ blown up by law professor: They ‘have impeachment exactly backwards’

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

Writing for Just Security on Friday, Frank O. Bowman III, a legal expert and professor at the University of Missouri School of Law, detailed two of the “more egregious constitutional claims” put forth by Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team in a trial brief filed last week.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image