‘Blank-eyed propagandist’ Stephanie Grisham blistered for ‘cringeworthy’ claim Schiff has a ‘mental issue’

Doubling down on Donald Trump’s claim that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is “sick” — before the president tweeted a threat at the California lawmaker — White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham ran to the safe confines of Fox News where she claimed the Democrat appears to have a “mental issue”.

Sitting down with Fox News Howard Kurtz the Trump spokesperson, who has yet to hold a press conference in 320 days since taking the job, was asked about the president’s tweets and, after admitting she had not spoken to Trump about his comments, told Kurtz, “Quite frankly it seems like he’s having a little bit of a mental issue when you sit on the floor for hours and hours and hour. He’s obsessed with this president and trying to take him down.”

That reached the attention of Twitter users who slammed the White House communications head for the smear.

