Bolton bombshell implicates Bill Barr in Trump’s corruption with China and Turkey: report

Published

58 mins ago

on

Yet another huge bombshell was revealed to be included in manuscript for the upcoming book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton titled The Room Where it Happened.

“John R. Bolton, the former national security adviser, privately told Attorney General William P. Barr last year that he had concerns that President Trump was effectively granting personal favors to the autocratic leaders of Turkey and China, according to an unpublished manuscript by Mr. Bolton,” New York Times correspondents Micheal Schmidt and Maggie Haberman reported Monday evening.

“Mr. Barr responded by pointing to a pair of Justice Department investigations of companies in those countries and said he was worried that Mr. Trump had created the appearance that he had undue influence over what would typically be independent inquiries, according to the manuscript. Backing up his point, Mr. Barr mentioned conversations Mr. Trump had with the leaders, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and President Xi Jinping of China,” The Times reported.

The report is likely to put increased pressure on congressional Republicans to allow witnesses during Trump’s impeachment trial.

“Mr. Bolton’s account underscores the fact that the unease about Mr. Trump’s seeming embrace of authoritarian leaders, long expressed by experts and his opponents, also existed among some of the senior cabinet officers entrusted by the president to carry out his foreign policy and national security agendas,” The Times reported.

“The book also contains an account of Mr. Trump telling Mr. Bolton in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations of political rivals, The New York Times reported on Sunday. The matter is at the heart of the articles of impeachment against the president,” the newspaper reported.

The book is currently ranked #10 on Amazon’s bestseller list — even though it is not scheduled for release until after the Ides of March.

January 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's lawyer Alan Dershowitz took to the Senate podium Monday to explain that the president absolutely did what he's being accused of, he just shouldn't be impeached for it.

Dershowitz argued that Trump cares so much about corruption that his actions in Ukraine were about foreign policy, not for Trump's own personal purposes. It's a fact that doesn't hold up to evidence, as Trump has never once indicated in all of his years in office or in the campaign that he cared about corruption in the Ukraine or anywhere else.

In fact, according to a new book, Trump advocated the opposite.

January 27, 2020

By

On Monday, as former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz delivered his defenses of President Donald Trump to the Senate, legal analyst Elie Mystal fact-checked and debunked his "sleight of hand" arguments in real time:

All right let's do this: Sleight of hand #1: Dersh says he will analyze why the Framers chose the words they did as "the sole criteria for impeachment."

Nope, nothing in the doc says "SOLE CRITERIA." That's a trick he learned from FedSoc, requiring textual fealty.

— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

