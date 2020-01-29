Bolton’s lawyer told White House there is nothing in his book that could ‘reasonably be considered classified’

President Donald Trump’s lawyers revealed that the national security officials responsible for clearing John Bolton’s book sent his attorney a note saying that that it revealed significant amounts of classified information, including things that are considered “top secret.”

In response, Bolton’s lawyer disputed it, saying that there is nothing in the book falls under that strict classification.

“We do not believe any of that information could reasonably be considered classified,” lawyers Chuck Cooper wrote. The word “reasonably” is likely to become the key point.

You can see a copy of the email below from Los Angeles Times political reporter Eli Stokols.

NEW: Bolton's lawyer, Charles Cooper, responded to WH letter last Friday, Jan. 24, via email (below): "We do not believe any of that information could reasonably be considered classified." pic.twitter.com/6QtVImOBKb — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) January 29, 2020