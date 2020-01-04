Quantcast
Connect with us

Boris Johnson deploys the Royal Navy to the Persian Gulf after Trump’s assassination attack sparks fear of war

Published

5 mins ago

on

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced on Saturday that the United Kingdom was deploying two warships to the Persian Gulf to protect British-flagged ships.

“I have instructed preparations for HMS Montrose and HMS Defender to return to accompanying duties of Red Ensign Shipping,” Wallace said, according to CNN.

“The government will take all necessary steps to protect our ships and citizens at this time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The actions came against a backdrop of rising tensions in the Middle East following President Donald Trump’s decision to assassinate Iranian Gen. Qassim Suleimani in Iraq.

The ships will escort UK-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Boris Johnson deploys the Royal Navy to the Persian Gulf after Trump’s assassination attack sparks fear of war

Published

5 mins ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced on Saturday that the United Kingdom was deploying two warships to the Persian Gulf to protect British-flagged ships.

“I have instructed preparations for HMS Montrose and HMS Defender to return to accompanying duties of Red Ensign Shipping,” Wallace said, according to CNN.

“The government will take all necessary steps to protect our ships and citizens at this time.”

The actions came against a backdrop of rising tensions in the Middle East following President Donald Trump's decision to assassinate Iranian Gen. Qassim Suleimani in Iraq.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Selective Service website crashed by people worrying about being drafted to fight in Iran war

Published

44 mins ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani has young men in America worried about being drafted for a new war in the Middle East, The New York Times reported Saturday.

Federal law requires all men aged 18 to 25 to register with the Selective Service System, but there has not been a draft since 1973.

"Historically, only men have been eligible for the draft. But the question of whether to register women has gained traction in recent years, as women have taken on broader roles within the military," The Times noted. "In 2015, the Pentagon opened up all combat jobs to women. Last year, a federal judge in Houston ruled that excluding women from the draft was unconstitutional."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Counter-protesters chased from anti-war rally with chants of ‘Nazis out’

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

On Saturday in Pittsburgh, what appeared to be a gang of far-right counter-protesters tried to insert themselves into a protest against war with Iran, carrying virulently anti-Semitic signs like "Zionists lie! Americans die!" and "Deport Kushner" with Stars of David surrounding his face. According to local reporter Mike Elk, the incident took place just a mile away from the Tree of Life Synagogue, where a far-right gunman opened fire and killed 11 Jewish worshipers in October 2018.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image