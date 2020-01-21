Quantcast
Businessman who challenged AOC to debate him on union law agrees to settle with Labor Board for violations

Published

1 min ago

on

Last August, Dave Portnoy, the founder of the blog Barstool Sports, got into an internet feud with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after she pointed out to him that his online threats to fire “on the spot” any employee who speaks with a union organizer were against federal labor law.

Unfortunately for Portnoy, it appears that the National Labor Relations Board agreed with Ocasio-Cortez.

According to Bloomberg Law, Barstool Sports has agreed to a settlement with the NLRB after the Industrial Workers of the World Freelance Journalists Union filed a complaint. As part of the settlement, Portnoy has deleted his anti-union comments from Twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the news by taking a victory lap:

