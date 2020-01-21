Businessman who challenged AOC to debate him on union law agrees to settle with Labor Board for violations

Last August, Dave Portnoy, the founder of the blog Barstool Sports, got into an internet feud with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after she pointed out to him that his online threats to fire “on the spot” any employee who speaks with a union organizer were against federal labor law.

Unfortunately for Portnoy, it appears that the National Labor Relations Board agreed with Ocasio-Cortez.

According to Bloomberg Law, Barstool Sports has agreed to a settlement with the NLRB after the Industrial Workers of the World Freelance Journalists Union filed a complaint. As part of the settlement, Portnoy has deleted his anti-union comments from Twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the news by taking a victory lap:

Well, well, well: Remember when we put the CEO of Barstool Sports on notice about tweeting threats to intimidate his workers from unionizing? Looks like he just had to settle with the NLRB over his actions. Reminder: Threatening workers who want to unionize is illegal :) https://t.co/vPEGbjCH32 pic.twitter.com/F8useTAD7Z — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 21, 2020