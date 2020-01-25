California offers to reimburse Trump for abortions — but he has to free the women from non-disclosure agreements

The state of California is offering to reimburse President Donald Trump for any abortions he’s paid for in the state, but there’s a catch.

On Friday, the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a “notice of violation” against the state for mandating universal abortion coverage in health insurance plans sold in the state, which the administration claims is “unlawful discrimination.”

“Once again, President Trump’s administration is delivering on his promise to protect human life and all Americans’ freedom of conscience,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

That is not how the state of California saw things, which resulted in harsh criticism from state Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego).

“It is all too convenient that the Trump Administration is choosing this moment – as political pressure heats up and the impeachment trial is underway – to once again come after California for our lawful, steadfast protection of women and abortion rights. I stand with women in California in our defense of reproductive freedom for all, and we will continue our efforts to ensure access to reproductive health services,” Atkins vowed.

Atkins then issued something of a dare — or challenge — to the commander-in-chief.

“If Donald Trump is dissatisfied with the abortion services California provides, we will happily reimburse him for any and all abortions he has paid for in California, immediately upon receipt of legal documents freeing the potential women involved from any non-disclosure agreements they may have been compelled to enter into,” Atkins offered.

