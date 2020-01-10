Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Can you make this go away?’ Bombshell report reveals new details about Trump’s mistress payoff schemes

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a deep dive into Donald Trump’s usage of lawyers, go-betweens and loyalists to keep him out of legal and public relations trouble, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that the then-presidential candidate was actively involved in paying off a woman with whom he allegedly had an affair.

In particular, it reveals a conversation between the New York real estate developer and tabloid publisher David Pecker with whom he had a history of manipulating coverage — and burying stories Trump didn’t want to see the light of day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out that “Mr. Pecker’s celebrity gossip and personal-lifestyle empire—primarily the tabloid National Enquirer—promoted Mr. Trump’s political aspirations for almost two decades, starting in 1999,” the Journal reports, “Mr. Trump’s reward to his fixers was what he offered all those in his service over the decades: exposure to his world, the chance to play a bit part in his story. These operatives were attracted to Mr. Trump’s aura, to the force of the huge personality that led him to the presidency. But when they had fulfilled their missions, they were dispensable. Mr. Trump didn’t believe he owed his fixers anything.”

According to the report, Trump, along with “fixer” attorney Michael Cohen, who is now serving time, met with Pecker in “Mr. Trump’s office in August 2015, and Mr. Pecker offered to use the Enquirer—in coordination with Mr. Cohen—to intercept harmful stories and ensure they never surfaced.”

One of those stories that became a “catch and kill” for the Enquirer was being shopped around by former Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal, who claimed she had an affair with Trump.

“On June 27, 2016, after Mr. Trump learned that Ms. McDougal was shopping around her story of an alleged affair with him, he phoned Mr. Pecker. ‘Can you make this go away?’ Mr. Trump asked,” the Journal reports. “Mr. Pecker bought the story for $150,000, under a contract designed to appear as a content pact guaranteeing the model two magazine covers. In return, Ms. McDougal had to keep quiet. Mr. Pecker and his top editor, Dylan Howard, also helped to broker a deal in which Mr. Cohen paid [adult film star] Stormy Daniels $130,000 through a shell company to buy her silence.”

The Journal notes that when they broke the Stormy Daniels story, “Trump called Mr. Cohen—with Melania Trump on the line. ‘Michael, did you really pay $130,000 to Stormy Daniels?’ Mr. Trump asked. ‘Why didn’t you tell me about it?'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Cohen, who later said that he had consulted extensively with Mr. Trump about the payment, picked up the cue. Mr. Cohen said he’d planned to tell him after the election but had thought it safer to keep Mr. Trump out of it. He assumed the first lady saw through the lie,” the Journal adds.

You can read more here (subscription required).

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rep. Swalwell ridicules Pompeo’s definition of ‘imminent threat’ after contentious Iran press briefing

Published

16 mins ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN right after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a fairly contentious press conference where the definition of "imminent" was debated, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) expressed a great deal of skepticism over Donald Trump's administration's evolving rationale for abruptly killing Iran military official Qassim Suleimani in Iraq.

During Pompeo's press conference he was pressed by CBS's Paula Reid and, after he refused to elaborate by only offering that the government didn’t know precisely how the threat would pan out, Pompeo was grilled by the reporter who told him, "That’s not the definition of ‘imminent'."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters howl with rage at GOP’s Doug Collins after he apologizes for saying Dems ‘love terrorists’

Published

47 mins ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) has issued a formal apology for his inflammatory statement earlier in the week that Democrats are "in love with terrorists" -- and Trump supporters are not happy about it.

In a tweet posted on Friday morning, Collins expressed regret for claiming Democrats only opposed the president's assassination of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani because they support terrorism.

"Let me be clear: I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week," he said, before explaining his rationale for opposing Democrats' efforts to restrict Trump's ability to declare war against Iran. "I remain committed to working with my colleagues in Congress and with my fellow citizens to keep all Americans safe."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Truly psychotic’: Mike Pompeo marks end of 2019 with days-late tweet boasting about family and slain foreign leaders

Published

56 mins ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confused social media users by marking the end of 2019 more than a week late with a bewildering photo montage.

The secretary of state shared eight photos of highlights from last year, 10 days into the new year -- including a shot of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, whose death President Donald Trump ordered two days into 2020.

Other photos showed Pompeo's family and dog, the slain ISIS leader Ab? Bakr al-Baghdadi, a map of Ukraine and singer Linda Ronstadt, who criticized the secretary of state for enabling Trump.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image