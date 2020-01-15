Quantcast
Connect with us

Capitol Hill is ‘furious’ after Trump’s State Department abruptly cancelled briefing ‘required by law’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is receiving heat after the State Department stood-up Congress one day after damning text messages showed associates of Rudy Giuliani targeted an American ambassador, according to a new report.

“The State Department abruptly canceled a classified congressional briefing Wednesday that was supposed to focus on embassy security, a House aide said, infuriating Capitol Hill staffers seeking answers on alleged Iranian threats to U.S. missions overseas,” Politico reported Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The cancellation also coincides with documents suggesting that associates of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani put the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine under surveillance,” Politico noted.

The publication spoke to one House aide about the reaction on Capitol Hill.

“Staff are furious,” the aide said. “This briefing is required by law every month, and today’s was the most important we’ve had scheduled in a long time. The State Department has given us no explanation whatsoever.”

The aide said the State Department had agreed to the briefing before canceling.

“Congressional staffers had planned to ask questions about the shifting explanations and wanted to receive a global threat assessment for U.S. personnel,” Politico reported. “Pompeo has already been the target of ire from House Democrats who asked him to appear for a public hearing earlier this week. He did not appear, instead traveling to California to deliver speeches, including an address about the U.S. relationship with Iran at Stanford University’s Hoover Institute.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The chair of the House Foreign Relations Committee, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) has demanded an investigation into embassy security.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Do you paint houses, too?’ Nancy Pelosi suggests Trump is a mobster with line from The Irishman

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised eyebrows on Wednesday during a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives as she sent two articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate.

"The president of the United States, in using appropriated funds enacted in a bipartisan way by this Congress, funds that were meant to help the Ukraine fight the Russians -- the president considered that his private ATM machine, I guess," Pelosi said. "And said he could say to the president [of Ukraine], he could make -- 'do me a favor.'"

"Do me a favor? Do you paint houses too? What is this?" Pelosi wondered. "Do me a favor?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Dangerously uninformed’ Trump ‘toyed with’ awarding himself the Medal of Freedom: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

One of President Donald Trump’s most widely ridiculed assertions is that he is a “very stable genius,” and that line is used in an ironic way in the title of the forthcoming Philip Rucker/Carol D. Leonnig book, “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” — ironic because the book depicts Trump as being the opposite of stable during his time in the White House.

The Washington Post has obtained a copy of the 417-page book, which has a Tuesday, January 21 release date on Amazon — and according to the Post’s Ashley Parker, “A Very Stable Genius” is full of “vivid details from Trump’s tumultuous first three years as president, from his chaotic transition before the taking office to Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation and final report.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump raged against ‘unfair’ law prohibiting bribes to foreign officials: New book

Published

28 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump reportedly clashed in the early days of his administration with former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson over rolling back a law prohibiting bribery of foreign officials.

Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig have a new book about the Trump presidency, "A Very Stable Genius," based on hundreds of hours of interviews with more than 200 sources, and much of it backed by documentary evidence.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image