‘CBS News just lost all credibility’: network slammed for hiring Reince Priebus as a political analyst
CBS News received harsh blowback on Wednesday after the network announced it had hired former Donald Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus.
CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter posted on Twitter a clip of the network announcing the hiring.
The network quickly received criticism for the decision, especially in light of reports that everyone who works for Trump is required to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) which permanently bars them from ever disparaging Trump.
Here’s some of what people were saying:
establishment media will rehabilitate any bad faith liar with zero exceptions. stephen miller will be a network analyst within 6 months of him leaving the white house. https://t.co/eFrr7rbNDk
— Matt MEET THE PRESS IS SANCTUARY FOR LIARS Negrin (@MattNegrin) January 22, 2020
What in the fuck is wrong with you @CBSNews
— Treason Stickers (@treasonstickers) January 22, 2020
Well they’ve lost all their credibility.
— JMS155 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸☮️✌️ (@JMS155) January 22, 2020
Guess I won’t be watching @CBSNews
— d_mcc (@d_mccarthy37) January 22, 2020
Really 10-flushing their credibility down the toilet.
— LuciaMF (@Lucia_Flevares) January 22, 2020
Thanks for normalizing corruption @CBS …wont be watching.
— Kelly Nugent (@_Kelly_Nugent) January 22, 2020
Worst choice ever @CBSNews.
— McBlondeLand (@McBlondeLand) January 22, 2020
Did he sign an NDA with Trump?
— Keith (@keith___m) January 22, 2020
That's disgraceful. He was one of the earliest enablers of this shitshow
— stable genius my a$$ (@dudelove88) January 22, 2020
For "both sides" I assume that CBS will be hiring Michael Cohen just as soon as he gets out of jail.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 22, 2020
Well, @CBSNews just lost all credibility.
— Pat Fuller *No one is above the rule of law!*🇺🇸 (@bannerite) January 22, 2020
Oh god! That’s one network I will not be watching. @CBSNews @CBS
— ladydi80 (@ladydi1980) January 22, 2020
i'd already given up on them. use to watch @cbsnews. but they have gone way downhill. way, way downhill.
— richard sands (@TheRichardSands) January 22, 2020
was Jeannine Pirro too expensive?
— Art Martin (@gartmartin9) January 22, 2020
CBS throwing money at Reince Priebus is just another exhibit in the failure of the news media to learn anything from 2016.
All involved should be ashamed.
I made this video almost exactly 4 years ago.
NOTE TO ALL: This is Reince Priebus…https://t.co/GVuHLTKcqD
— Old Rant Dump (@TrumpinTheShark) January 22, 2020
There it is. Let’s hire a guy who was part of the Trump administration and the ultimate RNC insider to help us provide unbiased coverage of all the inevitable scandals that break in an election year ….said no one ever. The guy still has unanswered questions about his acts!
— Chimera in a Coal Mine (@Coalminetweety) January 22, 2020
hey CBS News , it was nice knowing ya
— tmontgo (@tmontgo) January 22, 2020
Does he still have an NDA?
— Andrea Bernstein (@AndreaWNYC) January 22, 2020
Huh. Guess I'm done with @CBSNews.
— Eric Davies (@edavies) January 22, 2020
Why do legitimate news orgs keep hiring partisan political hacks and known liars?
It's almost as if y'all want to prove all the naysayers right.
CBS should be aware I will change the channel permanently the first time he says some dumbass dishonest thing. Which will be soon.
— Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) January 22, 2020
His record of lying is impressive:https://t.co/Y7Q9Uj6Ipb https://t.co/lyJ9PLmEtk
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 22, 2020
Reince Priebus works for a firm that specializes in stuff like lobbying, government affairs, and public relations (https://t.co/Eu0tQ5ZEFc), so there surely won't be any conflicts of interest for him and CBS News going forward. https://t.co/sUDTnjbfVH
— Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) January 22, 2020