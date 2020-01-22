Quantcast
‘CBS News just lost all credibility’: network slammed for hiring Reince Priebus as a political analyst

CBS News received harsh blowback on Wednesday after the network announced it had hired former Donald Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus.

CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter posted on Twitter a clip of the network announcing the hiring.

The network quickly received criticism for the decision, especially in light of reports that everyone who works for Trump is required to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) which permanently bars them from ever disparaging Trump.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

