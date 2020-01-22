‘CBS News just lost all credibility’: network slammed for hiring Reince Priebus as a political analyst

CBS News received harsh blowback on Wednesday after the network announced it had hired former Donald Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus.

CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter posted on Twitter a clip of the network announcing the hiring.

The network quickly received criticism for the decision, especially in light of reports that everyone who works for Trump is required to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) which permanently bars them from ever disparaging Trump.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

establishment media will rehabilitate any bad faith liar with zero exceptions. stephen miller will be a network analyst within 6 months of him leaving the white house. https://t.co/eFrr7rbNDk — Matt MEET THE PRESS IS SANCTUARY FOR LIARS Negrin (@MattNegrin) January 22, 2020

What in the fuck is wrong with you @CBSNews — Treason Stickers (@treasonstickers) January 22, 2020

Well they’ve lost all their credibility. — JMS155 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸☮️✌️ (@JMS155) January 22, 2020

Really 10-flushing their credibility down the toilet. — LuciaMF (@Lucia_Flevares) January 22, 2020

Thanks for normalizing corruption @CBS …wont be watching. — Kelly Nugent (@_Kelly_Nugent) January 22, 2020

Did he sign an NDA with Trump? — Keith (@keith___m) January 22, 2020

That's disgraceful. He was one of the earliest enablers of this shitshow — stable genius my a$$ (@dudelove88) January 22, 2020

For "both sides" I assume that CBS will be hiring Michael Cohen just as soon as he gets out of jail. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 22, 2020

Well, @CBSNews just lost all credibility. — Pat Fuller *No one is above the rule of law!*🇺🇸 (@bannerite) January 22, 2020

Oh god! That’s one network I will not be watching. @CBSNews @CBS — ladydi80 (@ladydi1980) January 22, 2020

i'd already given up on them. use to watch @cbsnews. but they have gone way downhill. way, way downhill. — richard sands (@TheRichardSands) January 22, 2020

was Jeannine Pirro too expensive? — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) January 22, 2020

CBS throwing money at Reince Priebus is just another exhibit in the failure of the news media to learn anything from 2016. All involved should be ashamed. I made this video almost exactly 4 years ago. NOTE TO ALL: This is Reince Priebus…https://t.co/GVuHLTKcqD — Old Rant Dump (@TrumpinTheShark) January 22, 2020

There it is. Let’s hire a guy who was part of the Trump administration and the ultimate RNC insider to help us provide unbiased coverage of all the inevitable scandals that break in an election year ….said no one ever. The guy still has unanswered questions about his acts! — Chimera in a Coal Mine (@Coalminetweety) January 22, 2020

hey CBS News , it was nice knowing ya — tmontgo (@tmontgo) January 22, 2020

Does he still have an NDA? — Andrea Bernstein (@AndreaWNYC) January 22, 2020

Huh. Guess I'm done with @CBSNews. — Eric Davies (@edavies) January 22, 2020

Why do legitimate news orgs keep hiring partisan political hacks and known liars? It's almost as if y'all want to prove all the naysayers right. CBS should be aware I will change the channel permanently the first time he says some dumbass dishonest thing. Which will be soon. — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) January 22, 2020