CBS news reporter explains why New York fireworks failed in comparison to the celebrations around the world

New York City fancies itself as the place to celebrate New Year’s Eve in America.

People wear diapers to freeze in Times Square, where television networks film yearly specials.

But CBS legal correspondent Jan Crawford offered an incisive analysis of how New York stacks up against other major cities.

“In the cold sober light of day, an observation. We as a great nation suck at ringing in the New Year from Times Square,” Crawford argued.

“Having watched most of the #nye celebrations and fireworks/drones shows (yes drones!) around the world (hey I had to go into work yesterday) I can say with 100 percent certainty that we are a big FAIL,” she explained.

Here is her full thread.

— Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) January 1, 2020

2/ Having watched most of the #nye celebrations and fireworks/drones shows (yes drones!) around the world (hey I had to go into work yesterday) I can say with 100 percent certainty that we are a big FAIL — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) January 1, 2020

3/ Other world cities have these spectacular and stirring and beautiful displays. I’m talking about you, Paris. Look at this pic.twitter.com/YeQXjwcwel — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) January 1, 2020

4/ Dubai, always taking it to the next level with those fountains, a close second. pic.twitter.com/NlNnfIw0Kt — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) January 1, 2020

6/ Drones were a new addition. Singapore, you were staggering. How is this possible????? My kids will have to explain this to me. https://t.co/N8J2sSGeZ2 — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) January 1, 2020

7/ Not to mention Australia Greece etc etc all gorgeous and iconic google them all — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) January 1, 2020

8/ But in the US at the appointed hour we get some complete bozos making stupid jokes while the mayor dances around. And then finally the big countdown…to what? A “crystal” ball you can’t even see bc of all the ads and neon billboards that literally are there EVERY DAY — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) January 1, 2020

10/ Even your own mayor is baffled https://t.co/urAuR2tdFp — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) January 1, 2020

11/ COME ON AMERICA. Why do we dutifully tune into this? Why do we accept this from one of the world’s great cities? It’s sad. I’m sad. — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) January 1, 2020

12/ Other American cities bring their A-game. Chicago. (Look at you beautiful Chicago) Vegas (well we expect it from Vegas) pic.twitter.com/YhrovLdCCo — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) January 1, 2020

13/ Start spreading the news. It is time for a NYE REVOLUTION. — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) January 1, 2020

14/ NYC either steps up its game to REPRESENT or the greatest firework celebration of our great nation should be in the capital WASHINGTON DC — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) January 1, 2020

15/ It’s up to YOU New York New York. Get yourself together — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) January 1, 2020

16/ PS bonus points to Paris for going into the countdown with a remix of “Stronger” which @kanyewest somehow knew would be the song we all need in 2020 — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) January 1, 2020

