Chris Wallace: Mitch McConnell ‘backed down’ on trial rules because he’s losing control of the Senate
Fox News host Chris Wallace observed on Tuesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had been forced to “back down” on impeachment trial rules that critics said were designed to cover up offenses committed by President Donald Trump.
In a surprise move Tuesday afternoon, McConnell made changes to two of the most controversial aspects of his trial rules.
Evidence will now be automatically entered into the record (unless a senator objects). The new rules also gives House impeachment managers an extra day to make their opening remarks.
“Why did they make this change at the very last minute?” Wallace asked during an appearance on Fox News. “Because, clearly, there were four Republicans senators — at least four — who were concerned about it, who said, ‘Why do we have to rush? Why do we have to do this until 1 in the morning. It makes us look bad.'”
“I think it’s fair to assume that the only reason Mitch McConnell backed down — and he did back down, which is very rare for him,” Wallace continued, “is because… there were at least four Republican senators who said, ‘Let’s soften this a little bit.'”
The veteran Fox News host said that it could be a sign that senators are open to having witnesses in the trial.
“It does indicate that the whole question of witnesses is more up for grabs than many of us thought,” Wallace stated. “It would seem to indicate that some moderate senators… are expressing concern. Just remember, Mitch McConnell is the majority leader but if he doesn’t have a majority, if the Democrats stand firm with 47 [senators] and then get four Republicans to jump over… then it’s Chuck Schumer who is really the majority leader.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Breaking Banner
Adam Schiff destroys Trump lawyers in epic fact-check: the American people ‘are not stupid’
The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee provided a fact-check of President Donald Trump's lawyers after they claimed during the Senate impeachment trial that Ukraine was unaware that a hold had been put on military funding.
Schiff was seeking documents from the Office of Management and Budget, along with testimony from director Mick Mulvaney, who also works as Trump's acting chief of staff.
Schiff noted that Trump lawyer Michael Purpura claimed security assistance funds were not mentioned at all in the July 25th call between Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelinsky. And he showed how that was incorrect.
CNN
What did Ukraine know and when did they know it? Trump lawyer tells another whopper at Senate trial
President Donald Trump's legal team played fast and loose with the truth on the first day of the impeachment trial, at one point claiming falsely that no Republicans were allowed into the classified information facilities during the House impeachment proceedings.
Michael Purpura one of the president's lawyers, lied again later that evening, claiming the Ukrainians had no knowledge that the Trump administration froze military aid at the time Trump pressed President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden's family.
Colbert burns impeachment: ‘Soon we will find out if breaking the law is illegal’
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert burned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for wanting to hide the impeachment trial from the American people.
First, McConnell tried to hold the trial over just two days for each side, meaning it would go well into the early hours of the morning when most of the country would be asleep. After a huge uprising, some Republicans decided they weren't willing to risk the bad optics that had.
Second, McConnell is trying to build in a killswitch so that if the Senate votes to allow for witnesses, he'll mandate that they're all in secret and Americans will never know what they say.