CNN’s Avlon busts the Trump White House for spreading blatant lies about Iran
CNN’s John Avlon on Monday delivered a blunt reality check to the Trump administration’s claims about the current conflict with Iran in which he took apart some of the blatant lies being used as justifications to escalate military action.
One major lie that Avlon called out was Vice President Mike Pence’s tweet linking the late Iranian commander Qasem Suleimani to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“As far as the 9/11 Commission report, it doesn’t mention Suleimani at all,” Avlon said. “It does, however, state that eight to ten of the hijackers traveled between Iran and Afghanistan but says we found no evidence that Iran or Hezbollah was aware of the planning for the 9/11 attack.”
Avlon then speculated that the Trump administration is trying to falsely link Suleimani to 9/11 to create a legal justification for authorizing lethal force against him by claiming the action was sanctioned by the original authorization for the use of force resolution passed all the way back in 2002.
Avlon then tore apart Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for blaming the Iran nuclear deal for the current conflict with the Iranian government.
“You can’t say this war kicked off when the deal was made, because since Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, Iran restarted the nuclear weapons program it had halted under the agreement,” Avlon said. “This is the Trump administration’s ‘arsonist-as-a-firefighter approach: Lots of tough talk, but few honest answers.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
CNN’s Avlon busts the Trump White House for spreading blatant lies about Iran
CNN's John Avlon on Monday delivered a blunt reality check to the Trump administration's claims about the current conflict with Iran in which he took apart some of the blatant lies being used as justifications to escalate military action.
One major lie that Avlon called out was Vice President Mike Pence's tweet linking the late Iranian commander Qasem Suleimani to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Breaking Banner
Historian: The death of the Tea Party has been greatly exaggerated — Donald Trump embodies their real core beliefs
Ten years ago, the Tea Party was big news. The Tea Party announced itself just as I began writing political op-eds in 2009. I found them deeply disturbing. They proclaimed their allegiance to freedom as loudly as they threatened mine. I didn’t agree with their economic claims that the deficit was America’s biggest problem, and I suspected their pose as the best protectors of the Constitution was a front for less reasonable beliefs about race, gender, and religion.
CNN
‘President Trump raising his middle finger at the Congress’: Senator
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) attacked President Donald Trump for refusing to follow the Constitution by going to war with Iran without authorization by Congress.
In an interview with CNN, Benett explained that Trump's decision to declare war with Iran via Twitter is like a "middle finger" to the U.S. Congress.
"These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!" Trump tweeted.