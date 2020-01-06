CNN’s Avlon busts the Trump White House for spreading blatant lies about Iran

CNN’s John Avlon on Monday delivered a blunt reality check to the Trump administration’s claims about the current conflict with Iran in which he took apart some of the blatant lies being used as justifications to escalate military action.

One major lie that Avlon called out was Vice President Mike Pence’s tweet linking the late Iranian commander Qasem Suleimani to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“As far as the 9/11 Commission report, it doesn’t mention Suleimani at all,” Avlon said. “It does, however, state that eight to ten of the hijackers traveled between Iran and Afghanistan but says we found no evidence that Iran or Hezbollah was aware of the planning for the 9/11 attack.”

Avlon then speculated that the Trump administration is trying to falsely link Suleimani to 9/11 to create a legal justification for authorizing lethal force against him by claiming the action was sanctioned by the original authorization for the use of force resolution passed all the way back in 2002.

Avlon then tore apart Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for blaming the Iran nuclear deal for the current conflict with the Iranian government.

“You can’t say this war kicked off when the deal was made, because since Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, Iran restarted the nuclear weapons program it had halted under the agreement,” Avlon said. “This is the Trump administration’s ‘arsonist-as-a-firefighter approach: Lots of tough talk, but few honest answers.”

Watch the video below.