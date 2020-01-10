CNN’s Avlon busts Trump allies for absurd Iran lies: ‘You’d have to have the memory of a firefly to believe that!’

CNN’s John Avlon on Friday delivered an epic takedown of President Donald Trump and his administration’s absurd lies about the president’s recent actions about Iran.

During his latest “Reality Check” segment, Avlon described what he called a “slow boil of disinformation” about the recent tensions with Iran that has included “a string of half-truths, insults and innuendos.”

ADVERTISEMENT

First, Avlon nailed Sen. Lindsey Graham for his shameless attempts to suck up to the president by describing his lie-filled speech about Iran earlier this week as on par with Ronald Reagan’s famous “tear down this wall” speech from the 1980s.

“No it’s not,” Avlon said. “But that kind of fact-free sycophancy is becoming commonplace.”

He then cut to a clip of Vice President Mike Pence claiming that Trump’s actions have single-handedly revived NATO.

“This president has done more to strengthen NATO than any president in my lifetime!” Pence said.

“You’d have to have the memory of a firefly to believe that one!” Avlon shot back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avlon then took Fox Business host Lou Dobbs to task for comparing Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) to Benedict Arnold after he criticized the administration for refusing to offer intelligence to justify Trump’s killing of Iranian military leader Qassem Suleimani.

“Benedict Arnold was a literal traitor to the American Revolution!” an incredulous Avlon replied.

Watch the video below.