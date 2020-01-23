CNN’s Berman goes scorched earth on GOP lawmakers for not doing their ‘freaking job’ during impeachment trial

In a blunt-talking broadside at the conduct of Republican senators who have been wandering off during the impeachment trial of Donald Trump because it is “boring,” CNN’s John Berman singled out Kentucky Republican Rand Paul for being spotted secretly doing a crossword puzzle instead of paying attention.

With multiple reports coming in of GOP lawmakers not doing their job and listening as the case against the president is put before them, the CNN host scorched them as he introduced a panel to discuss the trial.

“Welcome to our viewers all around the world and the United States,” host Berman began at the beginning of “New Day”. “If you are sitting down for this, you’re accomplishing something that several U.S. senators apparently could not. Because while the president of the United States is on trial, some U.S. senators despite being required to be in their chairs as the prosecutors present the case, they can’t pull it off. They can’t sit there and pay attention.”

“Our people inside the Senate chambers said Senator Rand Paul (R) was one was focusing intently on a — crossword puzzle, no so sneakily hidden between his papers,” Berman continued. “Apparently the clue for 45 across wasn’t ‘Senator who does his freaking job.'”

Berman later sarcastically criticized presiding Supreme Court Justice John Roberts for doing nothing saying, “John Roberts, ooh, he’s upset I used harsh language, the senators can leave, they don’t have to listen to the impeachment trial. But if they are mean, he’s going to crack down.”

