Combative Alan Dershowitz accuses CNN’s Cuomo of distorting his words after confronted with impeachment trial clip

Published

14 mins ago

on

A tense and combative Alan Dershowitz snapped back at CNN’s Chris Cuomo late Thursday night after he was confronted with his own words on the Senate floor maintaining that a politician trying to win reelection can be acting in the national interest and therefore cannot be impeached even when engaging in quid pro quo negotiations that benefit the president personally.

With the attorney for Donald Trump accusing CNN and MSNBC of “deliberately and willfully distorting my words,” the CNN host pulled him up short and shared a clip from the Senate floor on Wednesday.

“Hold on professor, let’s establish a record,” Cuomo said before running the clip. “It sounds like you’re saying as long as he thinks it’s in the public interest, he can do whatever he wants in the name of public interest.”

“That’s because you deliberately selected that clip and didn’t put it in context, ” the attorney shot back. “The context was a question generally –”

“Professor, be fair, that is you speaking,” Cuomo interrupted. “How’d I get the context wrong?”

With Dershowitz laying blame for his response by stating he was responding to questions by Democratic lawmakers, Cumo once again interrupted him saying, “That was not my understanding.”

“Show the clip!” the obviously aggravated Dershowitz replied before explaining what clip he wanted to be shown.

With the CNN host stating, “Thank you for making it clear,” Dershowitz snapped, “No, no! I didn’t make it clear today, I made it clear all through my Senate proceedings.”

Watch below:

‘The fix is in!’ #LamarsLegacy goes down in flames after Alexander comes out against Trump impeachment witnesses

Published

38 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) cemented his legacy heading into retirement after coming out firmly against calling additional witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

The Tennessee Republican declared there was "no need for more evidence," which likely sank any chances that Democrats would get enough GOP votes to call John Bolton or other witnesses in the Senate trial.

“I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses," Alexander said in a statement, "but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense."

‘Nobody left in the GOP to believe in’: Conservative explains how ‘crazy fringe’ has destroyed the Republican Party

Published

52 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime conservative Matt Lewis lamented the final collapse of the Republican Party that appears to have gone all-in on supporting Donald Trump, walking in mindless lockstep like "zombies" behind him and allowing him to do as he pleases.

As Lewis notes, "Whether it’s obsessing over outing a whistleblower, threatening to call Hunter Biden as a witness, or suggesting that it doesn’t matter if Trump committed a quid pro quo, today’s Republicans are pathetic, embarrassing, and disappointing," before adding, "Some are more disappointing than others. "

Continue Reading
 
 