Congress should start jailing people who refuse to comply with their impeachment subpoenas: Virginia Dem
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) suggested that Congress should exercise the power of “inherent contempt” — that is, instructing the sergeant-at-arms to arrest people who did not comply with congressional subpoenas.
Connolly, a member of the House Oversight Committee, acknowledged that while he would like to see this, it is likely too late to do so ahead of the impeachment trial.
“You have been in Congress for a while,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “How do you plan on getting your hands on the documents?”
“I believe we ought to be reviving what is called the inherent contempt, in which Congress enforces its own demands for documents and witnesses and subpoenas,” said Connolly. “Unfortunately, that is not enough time to remedy the problem right now, and this is going to have to be litigated and almost certainly not resolved before the impeachment is adjudicated.”
McConnell’s impeachment rules package fails by his ‘own standard’: CNN analyst
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," national security analyst Susan Hennessey excoriated the rules proposal for the Senate impeachment trial put forward by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
"Look, Mitch McConnell has gone all in on the notion that this is going to be the same as the Clinton impeachment, that that was sort of the standard of fairness here," said Hennessey.This fails pretty plainly by McConnell's own standard, forcing the presentation of the House managers' case in 12 marathon hours that are going to stretch well into the middle of the night."
‘Major jealousy’: CNN panel of black voters tear Trump apart for continued Obama obsession
CNN on Monday hosted a panel of black voters from South Carolina to discuss the 2020 Democratic primary, but the conversation quickly derailed into a discussion of their mutual dislike for President Donald Trump.
During the discussion, CNN's Alisyn Camerota asked them if they were surprised that Trump kept bringing up Obama during his campaign rallies and in his tweets.
"There is a major jealousy there!" said South Carolina Democrat Alex Belk.
Democrat Vanity Deterville went so far as to say that Trump's election in 2016 was a "whitelash" against the country's first black president, and she accused the current president of using "emblazoned racism" to get himself elected.