Congress should start jailing people who refuse to comply with their impeachment subpoenas: Virginia Dem

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) suggested that Congress should exercise the power of “inherent contempt” — that is, instructing the sergeant-at-arms to arrest people who did not comply with congressional subpoenas.

Connolly, a member of the House Oversight Committee, acknowledged that while he would like to see this, it is likely too late to do so ahead of the impeachment trial.

“You have been in Congress for a while,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “How do you plan on getting your hands on the documents?”

“I believe we ought to be reviving what is called the inherent contempt, in which Congress enforces its own demands for documents and witnesses and subpoenas,” said Connolly. “Unfortunately, that is not enough time to remedy the problem right now, and this is going to have to be litigated and almost certainly not resolved before the impeachment is adjudicated.”

