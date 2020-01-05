Quantcast
Connect with us

Congresswoman ‘disturbed’ by reports of Iranian Americans being detained

Published

27 mins ago

on

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) tweeted that she is “disturbed” by a report that Iranian Americans are being detained by border patrol agents.

“Deeply disturbed by reports that Iranian Americans, including U.S. citizens, are being detained at the Canadian border with WA State,” she tweeted Sunday afternoon. “My office has been working on this all morning. Please contact us with information on directly affected people at [email protected]

ADVERTISEMENT

There are several unconfirmed reports about Iranian Americans being pulled aside by TSA and border patrol.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released a statement saying that more than 60 Iranians and American citizens of Iranian descent were detained at the Washington-Canada border.

A University of Pennsylvania historian and interim Director of the Middle East Center was also pulled aside and taken to a secret room upon landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

National Iranian American Council echoed that they too had heard of reports of detentions of both Iranian Americans and permanent residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Congresswoman ‘disturbed’ by reports of Iranian Americans being detained

Published

26 mins ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) tweeted that she is "disturbed" by a report that Iranian Americans are being detained by border patrol agents.

"Deeply disturbed by reports that Iranian Americans, including U.S. citizens, are being detained at the Canadian border with WA State," she tweeted Sunday afternoon. "My office has been working on this all morning. Please contact us with information on directly affected people at [email protected]"

https://twitter.com/RepJayapal/status/1213896795409059840

There are several unconfirmed reports about Iranian Americans being pulled aside by TSA and border patrol.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Terrorist attack on military base in Kenya kills 3 Americans

Published

37 mins ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

Jihadists from Somalia's Al-Shabaab group on Sunday stormed a military base used by US forces in Kenya's coastal Lamu region, killing three people and destroying several aircraft and military vehicles, officials said.

Attackers breached heavy security at Camp Simba at dawn but were pushed back and four jihadists killed, said army spokesman Colonel Paul Njuguna.

The American military, however, said three people died in the attack including a US service member and two civilian defence contractors.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of our teammates who lost their lives today," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command (Africom), said in a statement.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump’s own White House website explains he can’t declare war

Published

49 mins ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump essentially declared war via Twitter on Sunday afternoon. He told Congress he was under no legal obligation to inform Congress that he was going to strike Iran or any other military actions.

"These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!" Trump tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1213919480574812160

But Trump's own White House website explains that declaring war is not something the president can do.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image