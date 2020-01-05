Congresswoman ‘disturbed’ by reports of Iranian Americans being detained
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) tweeted that she is “disturbed” by a report that Iranian Americans are being detained by border patrol agents.
“Deeply disturbed by reports that Iranian Americans, including U.S. citizens, are being detained at the Canadian border with WA State,” she tweeted Sunday afternoon. “My office has been working on this all morning. Please contact us with information on directly affected people at [email protected]”
Deeply disturbed by reports that Iranian Americans, including U.S. citizens, are being detained at the Canadian border with WA State.
My office has been working on this all morning. Please contact us with information on directly affected people at [email protected]
— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 5, 2020
There are several unconfirmed reports about Iranian Americans being pulled aside by TSA and border patrol.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released a statement saying that more than 60 Iranians and American citizens of Iranian descent were detained at the Washington-Canada border.
A University of Pennsylvania historian and interim Director of the Middle East Center was also pulled aside and taken to a secret room upon landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.
Well, just landed at JFK and — no surprise — got taken to the special side room and got asked (among other things) how I feel about the situation with Iran. I wanted to be like: my book comes out in September, preorder now on amazon
— John Ghazvinian (@JohnGhazvinian) January 5, 2020
National Iranian American Council echoed that they too had heard of reports of detentions of both Iranian Americans and permanent residents.
URGENT: we are hearing credible reports of detentions at US borders, both of Iranian Americans and permanent residents. We are working to independently verify, coordinating with lawmakers & allies. If you have information please share it directly with us at [email protected]
— NIAC (@NIACouncil) January 5, 2020
Terrorist attack on military base in Kenya kills 3 Americans
Jihadists from Somalia's Al-Shabaab group on Sunday stormed a military base used by US forces in Kenya's coastal Lamu region, killing three people and destroying several aircraft and military vehicles, officials said.
Attackers breached heavy security at Camp Simba at dawn but were pushed back and four jihadists killed, said army spokesman Colonel Paul Njuguna.
The American military, however, said three people died in the attack including a US service member and two civilian defence contractors.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of our teammates who lost their lives today," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command (Africom), said in a statement.
Donald Trump’s own White House website explains he can’t declare war
President Donald Trump essentially declared war via Twitter on Sunday afternoon. He told Congress he was under no legal obligation to inform Congress that he was going to strike Iran or any other military actions.
"These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!" Trump tweeted.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1213919480574812160
But Trump's own White House website explains that declaring war is not something the president can do.