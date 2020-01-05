Congresswoman ‘disturbed’ by reports of Iranian Americans being detained

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) tweeted that she is “disturbed” by a report that Iranian Americans are being detained by border patrol agents.

“Deeply disturbed by reports that Iranian Americans, including U.S. citizens, are being detained at the Canadian border with WA State,” she tweeted Sunday afternoon. “My office has been working on this all morning. Please contact us with information on directly affected people at [email protected]”

There are several unconfirmed reports about Iranian Americans being pulled aside by TSA and border patrol.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released a statement saying that more than 60 Iranians and American citizens of Iranian descent were detained at the Washington-Canada border.

A University of Pennsylvania historian and interim Director of the Middle East Center was also pulled aside and taken to a secret room upon landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Well, just landed at JFK and — no surprise — got taken to the special side room and got asked (among other things) how I feel about the situation with Iran. I wanted to be like: my book comes out in September, preorder now on amazon — John Ghazvinian (@JohnGhazvinian) January 5, 2020

National Iranian American Council echoed that they too had heard of reports of detentions of both Iranian Americans and permanent residents.

URGENT: we are hearing credible reports of detentions at US borders, both of Iranian Americans and permanent residents. We are working to independently verify, coordinating with lawmakers & allies. If you have information please share it directly with us at [email protected] — NIAC (@NIACouncil) January 5, 2020