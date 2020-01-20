Constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe dunks on Alan Dershowitz defending Trump as legally invincible

Harvard Constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe called out President Donald Trump’s attorney Alan Dershowitz in a Washington Post op-ed Sunday, and the legal battle between the two men has continued onto Twitter Monday.

Tribe argued that Dershowitz’s legal arguments were so bad he has no business being allowed to even present them in a legitimate proceeding.

Dershowitz, who is a professor emeritus, tried to put words in Tribe’s mouth, saying that the diss was really all about censorship, though he misspelled it “sensor.”

“Tribe is trying to sensor (sic) my arguments . The headline of Tribe’s article says it all: “Trump’s lawyer shouldn’t be allowed to use bogus arguments on impeachment,” he tweeted.

Tribe is trying to sensor my arguments . The headline of Tribe’s article says it all: “Trump’s lawyer shouldn’t be allowed to use bogus arguments on impeachment.” — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 20, 2020

Tribe shot back, noting the misspelling and alleged that the more Dershowitz talks the worse off he and his client looks.

Oh for g-d’s sake, @AlanDersh, you’ve gotta be kidding! I’m not trying to “sensor” — or censor — anyone. Have you even lost the ability to get a figure of speech? Go ahead and keep talking. The more you say, the weaker your pretense to speak as Counsel for the Constitution gets. https://t.co/KAbJv50j8r — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 20, 2020

Tribe has spent the better part of the day pointing out the ridiculousness of Trump’s legal team’s claims and their attempts to justify a desperate defense.

Typical of Trump’s briefs is out-of-context cutting and pasting. A pathetic excuse for legal work https://t.co/WPaUUjhsXw — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 20, 2020

You mean misquote from it? I’ve read it. You distorted it beyond all recognition on @ThisWeekABC https://t.co/tBjfGFvpwS — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 20, 2020