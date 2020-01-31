CoverUpCory Gardner destroyed in Colorado as vote against impeachment may cost him reelection in 2020

Coloradans took to Twitter to lambast #CoverUpCory Gardner (R-CO), who voted against allowing witnesses, particularly former national security adviser John Bolton, to appear for questions in the impeachment trial.

Bolton is scheduled to publish his tell-all book in March, and launch a book tour that will last weeks during an election year. Even former chief of staff Gen. John Kelly said that he believed Bolton, and called the trial illegitimate if witnesses were denied.

A whopping 75 percent of Americans wanted to see witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. In Colorado, polling shows that 55 percent of Gardner’s voters wanted witnesses to be called. A poll cited by Real Clear Politics showed him 13 percent down up against his Democratic opponent.

You can see the Colorado residents that were furious by Gardner’s vote below:

@SenCoryGardner you just voted NO for witnesses!!!! Start packing you coward.. you are not cut from the same cloth. #Veterans will make sure you are out of office. #cosen pic.twitter.com/uiJzYyUmjZ — Frank The Vet (@Frank2020Co) January 31, 2020

Worth noting that @SenCoryGardner the replaced a man of actual physical and moral courage, Mark Udall, in the Senate. #colorado will have the chance to rectify that grievous error in a few short months. #cosen — Guerin Green (@GuerinGreen) January 31, 2020

And there it is. #CoverUpCory did what we knew he would do all along — cover for @realDonaldTrump. No spine. No integrity. No "When my Party is wrong, I'll say it." Colorado will remember this @CoryGardner. #copolitics #cosen — Pourshoushtari (@davidkpoursh) January 31, 2020

#Colo voters must rise up and help purge @SenateGOP from office across our land.@CoryGardner must go. Americans who care about the future of our Republic must be singularly focused on defeating Sen. Gardner and all fellow Trump enablers/Article I failures.#copolitics #cosen https://t.co/T41e2TI0YL — PKolbenschlag (@PKolbenschlag) January 31, 2020

Cory Gardner promised to be an independent voice for Colorado He just voted for Trump & McConnell's cover-up#cosen #copolitics https://t.co/qv8p7OLtrP — Alyssa Roberts (@alyssaaroberts) January 31, 2020