Quantcast
Connect with us

Coyotes spotted prowling Trump golf course in New York City: ‘Pups were taking sandwiches out of golf carts’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Coyotes have taken up residence at one of President Donald Trump’s urban golf courses.

Humans have driven the largely nocturnal wild animals far from their normal range in the western U.S., and they’ve been spotted at Trump Golf Links in the Bronx, as well as Manhattan and Queens, reported The Guardian.

“The staff at the golf course think the coyotes are cool,” said Chris Nagy, a wildlife biologist and co-founder of the research group Gotham Coyote. “But there’s a point where if the coyotes are getting annoying and worrying the golfers, then they’ll change their minds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ecologists have been warning of a sixth great extinction, with about a million species endangered, but coyotes have been thriving even as humans cut into wildlife habitats.

Coyotes have colonized New York and Detroit, along with other adaptable species such as raccoons, opossums and bobcats, and the grey wolf’s smaller relative has been thriving at the president’s $269 million golf course.

Nagy and his colleagues confirmed in 2012 that coyotes have established themselves in New York City, and they’ve spotted them in lower Manhattan and the roof of a bar in Queens, and one was even seen roaming around Harlem until it was corned by police in midtown.

“We’re finding coyotes like almost everything or at least can survive on almost everything,” Nagy told The Guardian.

Coyotes seem to especially like Ferry Point Park and the nearby Trump golf course.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were wandering all over the place in the morning,” Nagy said, “and so when the first round of golf would start, the pups were running around the course. We heard stories that the pups were taking sandwiches out of people’s golf carts.”

Killing coyotes isn’t allowed in New York, but they’re still wary of humans and will almost always run away when they spot people — but they will stare down dogs when they feel threatened.

“A pack of wolves would need, like, the whole county, but not coyotes,” Nagy said. They’ve lived kind of underfoot of both wolves and people for thousands of years, and so they’ve evolved to survive metaphorically running among the feet of the giants.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re clever,” Nagy added. “We’ve tried our best to eradicate them and they’ve thwarted us at every turn. I really admire that, I guess.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign to blame for Iraq embassy assault: ex-Pentagon officials

Published

15 mins ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

The ongoing assault on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, that is threatening the lives of diplomats there, is a direct result of a "maximum pressure" campaign waged by Donald Trump that is now blowing up in his face, reports Politico.

The report states, "As protesters tried to breach the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday, and Iraqi and American officials feuded over the necessity of recent U.S. airstrikes, critics blamed the chaos on the Trump team’s laserlike focus on cracking the Islamist regime in Iran."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘They scream his praises’: Trump feels ‘liberated’ at Mar-A-Lago — where he mingles with true believers and ‘hangers-on’

Published

25 mins ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is spending the holidays at his Mar-A-Lago resort, where he can relax and meet with supporters and hangers-on.

The president feels "liberated" at his private club, where he's surrounded by fewer staffers and more fans, according to multiple former White House officials who spoke to Politico.

“He doesn’t have the infrastructure of the White House to really deal with — you know how difficult it is to get somebody cleared into the [White House] complex,” said one former official. “You don’t have those same concerns at Mar-a-Lago.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

A huge security camera company just had a major security breach

Published

59 mins ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

If you invest in an internet-connected security camera system, one might expect that the  makers would take security extremely seriously. After all, what consumer would invest in such a system if they were worried about hackers spying on them in their home?

This article first appeared in Salon.

Shockingly, executives at Wyze Labs, makers of a line of popular affordable security cameras, just announced that personal information from 2.4 million customers had been exposed to the public.  The breach included information like WiFi network details and customer email addresses.It is possible that an unknown third party has already these customer email addresses, making them vulnerable to spam or phishing attempts. While the company's cameras themselves seem not to have been hacked or breached directly, having the email address for a customer is often enough to be able to hack into someone's assorted internet accounts.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image