Crazed Trump supporters plotted to kidnap child they believed was being abused by Satanists: police
Police in Colorado say that they’ve broken up a plot hatched by Trump-loving conspiracy theorists to kidnap a child whom they falsely believed was being abused by Satanist pedophiles.
Colorado-based NBC affiliate 9 News reports that 50-year-old Cynthia Abcug, a resident of Parker, Colorado, was arrested late last month in Montana and charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping.
A warrant was issued for Abcug’s arrest last year after her own daughter warned a caseworker that Abcug was heavily armed and planning to kidnap her sibling, who had been taken into protective custody.
The daughter also warned that her mother “had gotten into some conspiracy theories” and was “spiraling down.” The conspiracy theory in question was QAnon, which states that President Donald Trump is engaged in a covert battle with Satanist pedophiles who supposedly control the entire Democratic Party.
Abcug was planning to raid the house where her child had been taken into protective custody with the help of an unidentified man who is also a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory.
According to the arrest affidavit, Abcug claimed that her child was being held by “evil Satan worshippers” and “pedophiles,” thus forcing her to take up arms and conduct a rescue operation.
Watch 9 News’ coverage of the arrest below.
Police say a Parker mother has been accused of plotting to kidnap her child — who had been removed from her custody — in a “raid” with help from fellow QAnon believers. pic.twitter.com/nGIDRN31Ww
— Next with Kyle Clark (@nexton9news) January 7, 2020
Breaking Banner
Trump starts his 2020 reelection bid in a historically big hole: FiveThirtyEight
President Donald Trump enters 2020 as the most unpopular president to seek reelection since former President Gerald Ford.
According to a new analysis of opinion polls by FiveThirtyEight elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich, Trump enters 2020 with an approval rating of just 42.6 percent, which is the lowest approval rating for an incumbent entering an election year since Ford entered 1976 with an approval rating of 39.3 percent.
Breaking Banner
Pentagon staffer initially told Congress Iraq exit letter was fake: report
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that a staffer at the Department of Defense initially told lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee that the letter regarding a U.S. exit from Iraq was "active disinformation" that had almost certainly been faked.
The letter, which had been sent to the Iraqi defense ministry by Marine two-star general William H. Seely III, stated that the United States would shortly be "repositioning forces ... for onward movement," seemingly a clear signal of full withdrawal from Iraq. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley subsequently told reporters that the letter was a "mistake" which should not have been released.
Indian court orders bus rapists hanged on January 22
An Indian court Tuesday ordered the execution on January 22 of four men convicted of the infamous 2012 gang rape and murder of a Delhi university student.
Six people were originally charged with taking part in the brutal attack aboard a city bus, but one was released after a brief detention as a juvenile, while another committed suicide while awaiting trial.
On Tuesday Delhi court judge Satish Kumar issued a warrant ordering the four on death row to be executed on January 22 at 7:00 am.
The condemned men still have one avenue of appeal remaining, and they can also petition the Indian president for mercy.