Crazed Trump supporters plotted to kidnap child they believed was being abused by Satanists: police

Police in Colorado say that they’ve broken up a plot hatched by Trump-loving conspiracy theorists to kidnap a child whom they falsely believed was being abused by Satanist pedophiles.

Colorado-based NBC affiliate 9 News reports that 50-year-old Cynthia Abcug, a resident of Parker, Colorado, was arrested late last month in Montana and charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping.

A warrant was issued for Abcug’s arrest last year after her own daughter warned a caseworker that Abcug was heavily armed and planning to kidnap her sibling, who had been taken into protective custody.

The daughter also warned that her mother “had gotten into some conspiracy theories” and was “spiraling down.” The conspiracy theory in question was QAnon, which states that President Donald Trump is engaged in a covert battle with Satanist pedophiles who supposedly control the entire Democratic Party.

Abcug was planning to raid the house where her child had been taken into protective custody with the help of an unidentified man who is also a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory.

According to the arrest affidavit, Abcug claimed that her child was being held by “evil Satan worshippers” and “pedophiles,” thus forcing her to take up arms and conduct a rescue operation.

Police say a Parker mother has been accused of plotting to kidnap her child — who had been removed from her custody — in a “raid” with help from fellow QAnon believers. pic.twitter.com/nGIDRN31Ww — Next with Kyle Clark (@nexton9news) January 7, 2020