Dem senator calls out Lindsey Graham’s Iran saber-rattling: ‘That will lead us directly to war’
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) called out fellow Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for escalating tensions with Iran.
The Middle Eastern country launched a missile attack on U.S. troops in Iraq in response to President Donald Trump’s order to assassinate Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, and the South Carolina Republican denounced the strike as an act of war.
“I can tell you that that approach by Sen. Graham is one that will lead us directly into war,” Durbin said. “It is a confrontational approach instead of a measured approach.”
“What is our goal?” Durbin continued. “What is our object here? We have got to make certain we keep our minds set on that. This president started his presidency hell-bent on a confrontation with Iran. He has it now, and the question is whether he wants to escalate it into a war with more troops being sent when thousands of Americans are being asked to go to the Middle East and to risk their lives, it is time for us to step back and measure exactly what our goal is at this moment.”
“If we are looking for stability in the Middle East, if we are trying to reduce terrorism by Iran and other countries, let us do it thoughtfully and not impulsively,” he added.
CNN
Here’s why the conflict with Iran is a massive boon to ISIS: Middle East expert
If the United States enters into a war with Iran, the consequences would be disastrous — but not even just in terms of the direct losses on both sides. On CNN Tuesday, Middle East reporter Dexter Filkins explained how the conflict is a massive gift to Islamic State, at a time when America had been on the cusp of eliminating their forces entirely.
"What is the potential for ISIS to come back, as they did the last time U.S. forces pulled out?" asked anchor Anderson Cooper.
"Well, if you think about why we have troops in Iraq to begin with, it's — right now, it's mostly because we want to control ISIS, to go after the remaining pockets of ISIS that still exist," said Filkins. "There are still networks that are there ... already, you've seen a win for ISIS, because we've stopped training. We've essentially shut down training of the Kurdish forces and others who were helping us go after ISIS. The same is, you know, true with NATO, has just announced stopping training as well. That's already a victory for isis. If the U.S. has to leave, that's an absolute windfall for ISIS. There's no question they're going to try come back. We've already seen them try. There's a tempo of attacks in the last few weeks, something like 20 attacks in Iraq alone in the week of Christmas. They're trying to do something now. If we leave, are forced to leave, forced to scale back, there's an opportunity for them to come back."
CNN
Trump believes he has ‘no choice’ but to launch a ‘massive retaliation’ for Iran strikes: CNN’s Jim Acosta
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that Trump believes he is boxed into escalating against Iran after the ballistic missile strikes on U.S. troops.
"I wanted to pass along something I picked up from a source close to the White House who has spoken with the president in recent days," said Acosta. "This source essentially saying that the president has no choice at this point but to retaliate against Iran, based on some of the talk that this source heard down at Mar-a-Lago and some of the other things that the president has been saying."