Democrats are zeroing in on Mick Mulvaney to testify at Trump’s impeachment trial
Democrats want Mick Mulvaney to testify at President Trump’s impeachment trial. While John Bolton remains one of their primary targets, some Democrats think “all roads run through [Mulvaney], who still technically runs the Office of Management and Budget,” POLITICO reports.
“Mulvaney is most important. All of the testimony seems clear that this entire thing’s run through Mulvaney and Mulvaney’s the one talking to Trump on a regular basis,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) told reporters on Thursday, adding that he expects Mulvaney to claim executive privilege.
In October, Mulvaney gave a press conference where he seemingly undercut many of Trump’s defenses regarding his alleged pressuring of Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, which is the core basis of his impeachment trial. During the press conference, Mulvaney appeared to confirm Democrats’ allegations that Trump utilized a quid pro quo during his call with the Ukrainian president. He later walked back his comments.
Commentary
Impeachment trial makes it clear: Republicans are beyond reason, evidence, reality and hope
In liberal, politically plugged-in circles, it is an article of faith that if only Democrats did something different, they would do better at winning political battles. Dinner parties, social media, online chats, listservs, coffee hour: All are consumed routinely by discussion of what tweak to Democratic messaging would unlock all the political victories that we know belong to us. Progressivism vs. centrism? Are "identity politics" good or bad? Should Democrats embrace more forceful language, or maintain a genteel tone? Play hardball, or deliver placating language about "bipartisanship"?
2020 Election
‘He gave away the game’: Doctors condemn Trump threat to slash Medicare funding
"We've long suspected he would try to gut Medicare in a second term."
An advocacy group composed of doctors and medical professionals on Wednesday joined the chorus denouncing President Donald Trump for threatening to slash Medicare and Social Security funding "at some point" should he win a second term in November.