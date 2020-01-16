‘Dems didn’t choose this witness — Trump did’: Former US Attorney mocks White House accusations that Parnas is lying
In the wake of his interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow this Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas essentially accused Giuliani and his “client,” President Trump, of being involved in a criminal conspiracy. The White House wasted no time in responding, saying that Parnas’ allegations “are being made by a man who is currently out on bail for federal crimes and is desperate to reduce his exposure to prison.”
“The facts haven’t changed,” the White House’s statement added.
But according to MSNBC contributor and former US Attorney Joyce Vance, the emergence if Parnas as a potentially explosive witness in the impeachment of President Trump is Trump’s own doing.
“As the WH responds to the Parnas interview by saying he’s under indictment & unreliable, remember that Democrats didn’t choose this witness, it was the president who chose him,” Vance tweeted this Thursday.
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 16, 2020
During his interview with Maddow, Parnas claimed that President Trump “knew exactly what was going on” in regards to his actions in Ukraine alongside Giuliani.
Parnas also implicated Attorney General William Barr.
“Attorney General Barr was basically on the team,” he told Maddow.
Kamala Harris hammers Republicans over absurd witnesses: ‘They could just as well ask for Santa Claus’
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) attacked Republican senators for requests for absurd witnesses that have nothing to do with the President Donald Trump's obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.
In an interview with CNN, reporter Maju Raju asked Harris if Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas should be brought in as a witness to testify. She explained in an MSNBC interview that Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was considering three witnesses, but she believed Parnas should be the fourth.
Belgian brain doctor awarded for easing coma survivors’ return
Not all patients who fall into a coma return, and when they do it can mark a moment of joy for their loved ones -- but their troubles are rarely over.
Often, brain damage leaves them paralyzed or unable to communicate.
Belgian neurologist Steven Laureys has dedicated himself to the question of how to improve the lives of the formerly comatose, and of their families.And on Thursday, his work was recognized with a million-euro ($1.1 million) grant from the King Baudouin Foundation, presented by the Belgian king's sister, Princess Astrid.
The award will support the work of Laureys' world-class Coma Science Group at the University Hospital of Liege, in the south of the country.
White House counsel Cipollone’s defense of Trump in impeachment trial could put his legal career in jeopardy
According to an attorney on CNN, White House Counsel Pasquale "Pat" Cipollone will be under intense scrutiny as he defends Donald Trump in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial that could lead to the president's ouster from the Oval Office.
Speaking with CNN hosts Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer, CNN legal analyst Michael Gerhardt said the Senate trial is in many ways different than a regular courtroom trial and that could present pitfalls for Cipollone which could impact his future as an attorney.
"This is not like in a courtroom, this is political theater," Gerhardt began. "Sometimes it's not about the law, it's about the facts. So what kind of lawyer can come into this and be honest in talking about a defense of the president of the United States?"