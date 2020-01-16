‘Dems didn’t choose this witness — Trump did’: Former US Attorney mocks White House accusations that Parnas is lying

In the wake of his interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow this Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas essentially accused Giuliani and his “client,” President Trump, of being involved in a criminal conspiracy. The White House wasted no time in responding, saying that Parnas’ allegations “are being made by a man who is currently out on bail for federal crimes and is desperate to reduce his exposure to prison.”

“The facts haven’t changed,” the White House’s statement added.

But according to MSNBC contributor and former US Attorney Joyce Vance, the emergence if Parnas as a potentially explosive witness in the impeachment of President Trump is Trump’s own doing.

“As the WH responds to the Parnas interview by saying he’s under indictment & unreliable, remember that Democrats didn’t choose this witness, it was the president who chose him,” Vance tweeted this Thursday.

As the WH responds to the Parnas interview by saying he’s under indictment & unreliable, remember that Democrats didn’t choose this witness, it was the president who chose him. https://t.co/PxgcHpWIY2 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 16, 2020

During his interview with Maddow, Parnas claimed that President Trump “knew exactly what was going on” in regards to his actions in Ukraine alongside Giuliani.

Parnas also implicated Attorney General William Barr.

“Attorney General Barr was basically on the team,” he told Maddow.