Devin Nunes fumes after FISA court picks Obama administration lawyer to oversee reforms

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that he’s outraged that Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court has chosen former Obama administration attorney David Kris to oversee reforms to the FISA warrant process.

During an appearance on President Donald Trump’s favorite morning news show, Nunes slammed the appointment of Kris, who in the past had written articles that were highly critical of Nunes and his attempts to claim Trump had been framed by the FBI.

“One of the worst people that you could find in the Swamp!” Nunes fumed.

“Unbelievable!” concurred co-host Brian Kilmeade.

Nunes has been sulking about Kris’s appointment for days now, as he lashed out at the former assistant attorney general for national security during a Sunday morning Fox News interview as well.

“Of all the people in the swamp… this is the guy that you come up with?” Nunes said. “The guy that was accusing me of federal crimes? The guy that was defending the dirty cops at the FBI?… The court must be trying to abolish itself. There is long-term damage.”

when you order “no pickles” but there are pickles on the sandwich pic.twitter.com/aWHLNckp9q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2020