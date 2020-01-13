Devin Nunes fumes after FISA court picks Obama administration lawyer to oversee reforms
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that he’s outraged that Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court has chosen former Obama administration attorney David Kris to oversee reforms to the FISA warrant process.
During an appearance on President Donald Trump’s favorite morning news show, Nunes slammed the appointment of Kris, who in the past had written articles that were highly critical of Nunes and his attempts to claim Trump had been framed by the FBI.
“One of the worst people that you could find in the Swamp!” Nunes fumed.
“Unbelievable!” concurred co-host Brian Kilmeade.
Nunes has been sulking about Kris’s appointment for days now, as he lashed out at the former assistant attorney general for national security during a Sunday morning Fox News interview as well.
“Of all the people in the swamp… this is the guy that you come up with?” Nunes said. “The guy that was accusing me of federal crimes? The guy that was defending the dirty cops at the FBI?… The court must be trying to abolish itself. There is long-term damage.”
when you order “no pickles” but there are pickles on the sandwich pic.twitter.com/aWHLNckp9q
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2020
Meghan Markle bugs pontiff for fashion tips in ‘The New Pope’
She is at war with the Queen -- now the "Pope" is turning on Meghan Markle.
The Duchess of Sussex is the butt of a string of catty quips in the new television series, "The New Pope", which premieres on HBO and Sky Atlantic Monday.
The timing of the show -- the follow-up to "The Young Pope" -- could not be worse for the American actress, whose bombshell announcement that she and Prince Harry were stepping back from frontline royal duties, has rocked the British monarchy.
The cheeky smash-hit Vatican drama that saw Jude Law's dishy American pope struck down by a heart attack in the first series, has Markle bombarding his replacement with demands for fashion advice in the second.
Trump promotes internet meme that depicts Pelosi and Schumer as Muslims
President Donald Trump on Monday retweeted a meme that depicted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as Muslims.
In a tweet posted earlier on Monday, Twitter account @D0wn_Under posted a photoshopped picture of Pelosi and Schumer in Islamic clothing and with an Iranian flag in the background. In addition to posting the photo, the Twitter user wrote, "The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah's rescue."
The tweet was subsequently retweeted by the president.
Trump’s justification for Suleimani killing unravels after his defense secretary appears on TV
Since the targeted killing of the Iranian general Qassim Suleimani by the US, the Trump administration has been on the defense. According to Aaron Blake writing for The Washington Post, one of the administration's justifications for carrying out the attack just fell apart.
President Trump has claimed that Soleimani was plotting to “blow up” the U.S. embassy in Baghdad as well as "four" other embassies, but according to Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper speaking to CBS News, the claim of four embassies being targeted wasn't based on an intelligence analysis; it was just something Trump "believed" to be true.