Devin Nunes is ‘lying in plain sight’ about his contacts with Lev Parnas: MSNBC analyst
Indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas made it abundantly clear he was in contact with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), one of President Donald Trump’s point men in Congress for fighting the impeachment investigation. Nunes, who initially denied any contact with Parnas, has recently suggested they did talk but that he “didn’t know his name,” went back and checked the record later, and still vehemently denies they discussed removed Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” national security analyst Jeremy Bash was incredulous.
“Now you go back and figure out where you were? What is this guy talking about?” said Bash. “Obviously, the key question for Devin Nunes is, if what the president did here was fine, if it was upstanding, if it was lawful, why are you so eager to cover it up? Why are you lying in plain sight? That’s the question, I think, that needs to be posed directly to him.”
‘The fix is already in’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe accuses Trump and Bolton of Senate testimony conspiracy
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough doesn't trust John Bolton's intentions when it comes to testifying before President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
The "Morning Joe" host said he believes the former national security adviser has cut a behind-the-scenes deal with the White House on his offer to testify.
"Forgive me for being cynical, but I think John Bolton wants to sell his book," Scarborough said. "These people who were saying, you know what? We'll give you Bolton. You give us, fill in the blank. I mean, whoever else is called, if the Republicans call (anyone), will not talk about executive privilege, but I guarantee you John Bolton will."
Ukraine opens criminal investigation into surveillance of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: report
On Thursday, CNN's Fred Pleitgen reported that Ukraine is opening its own criminal investigation into the apparent stalking and surveillance of former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
"They said they're basing all this on the materials made public by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence," said Pleitgen. "All those text messages and similar communications that were published over the past 24 hours. And then a key part of the statement I want to read. It says, Ukraine's position is not to interfere in the domestic affairs of the United States of America. However, the published references cited by the media contain a possible violation of the law of Ukraine and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which protects the rights of a diplomat on the territory of a foreign country."
Analysis of 30 years of single-payer research shows Medicare for All would absolutely save US money
"Across the political spectrum, there is near consensus among these economists that a single-payer system would save money."
A comprehensive new study that reviewed nearly three decades of existing analyses shows implementation of a single-payer healthcare system like Medicare for All could dramatically reduce costs in the United States, with savings likely experienced in the first year and definitely over the longer term.
"At this point, the most expensive health care plan is the status quo."—Dr. Adam Gaffney, PHNP