Devin Nunes is ‘lying in plain sight’ about his contacts with Lev Parnas: MSNBC analyst

Indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas made it abundantly clear he was in contact with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), one of President Donald Trump’s point men in Congress for fighting the impeachment investigation. Nunes, who initially denied any contact with Parnas, has recently suggested they did talk but that he “didn’t know his name,” went back and checked the record later, and still vehemently denies they discussed removed Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” national security analyst Jeremy Bash was incredulous.

“Now you go back and figure out where you were? What is this guy talking about?” said Bash. “Obviously, the key question for Devin Nunes is, if what the president did here was fine, if it was upstanding, if it was lawful, why are you so eager to cover it up? Why are you lying in plain sight? That’s the question, I think, that needs to be posed directly to him.”

Watch below: