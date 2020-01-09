Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Do a drug test’: Trump pummeled after begging House GOP to protect his war powers from ‘crazy Nancy Pelosi’

Published

7 mins ago

on

On Thursday, President Donald Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for pushing a resolution to limit his ability to use military force against Iran without congressional approval:

ADVERTISEMENT

While many Trump supporters piled in to express their support for the president, other commenters dragged him for his juvenile insults against those who would constitutionally check his power — many of them accusing him of drug addiction owing to his erratic behavior in the previous day’s press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Do a drug test’: Trump pummeled after begging House GOP to protect his war powers from ‘crazy Nancy Pelosi’

Published

6 mins ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

On Thursday, President Donald Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for pushing a resolution to limit his ability to use military force against Iran without congressional approval:

Hope that all House Republicans will vote against Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution. Also, remember her “speed & rush” in getting the Impeachment Hoax voted on & done. Well, she never sent the Articles to the Senate. Just another Democrat fraud. Presidential Harassment!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Clinton impeachment investigator calls BS on McConnell’s trial rules: ‘The Trump investigation is incomplete’

Published

17 mins ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

One of Ken Starr's former investigators called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's lie about the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The Kentucky Republican claims the Senate will adopt the same rules as those used in Bill Clinton's impeachment trial, but attorney Paul Rosenzweig -- who helped investigate the case against that president -- says in a new column for The Atlantic that McConnell's offer is disingenuous, at best.

"While it has a patina of reasonableness," Rosenzweig wrote, "the offer is little more than posturing."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s killing of Suleimani was a gift to resurgent ISIS in Iraq: Middle East experts

Published

25 mins ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

According to Middle East experts, Donald Trump's decision to kill Iran military leader Qassem Suleimani was good news for ISIS insurgents who had previously been on the ropes since he had been at the forefront of fighting them in Iraq.

Business Insider reports, "some experts have raised concerns that tensions between the US and Iran may actually embolden a common enemy, the Islamic State, which could seek a resurgence amid the chaos created in Iraq."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image