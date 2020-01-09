‘Do a drug test’: Trump pummeled after begging House GOP to protect his war powers from ‘crazy Nancy Pelosi’

On Thursday, President Donald Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for pushing a resolution to limit his ability to use military force against Iran without congressional approval:

Hope that all House Republicans will vote against Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution. Also, remember her “speed & rush” in getting the Impeachment Hoax voted on & done. Well, she never sent the Articles to the Senate. Just another Democrat fraud. Presidential Harassment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

While many Trump supporters piled in to express their support for the president, other commenters dragged him for his juvenile insults against those who would constitutionally check his power — many of them accusing him of drug addiction owing to his erratic behavior in the previous day’s press conference.

“crazy Nancy”? take a look at your press conference yesterday. — ellen (@ekgoldberg) January 9, 2020

Do a drug test. — Heather (@MrsChuffed) January 9, 2020

Says the guilty-as-fuck corrupt traitor who’s fighting like an animal to prevent every single piece of evidence from being presented and every single direct witness from revealing to the truth. Bc you’re innocent, right? Nice try, Benedict… #Trump #Pelosi #impeachment #IMPOTUS — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 9, 2020

You are a corrupt drug addict who got his feelings hurt and decided to use our military as revenge. I’ll stick with Nancy. — lisastark35 (@lisastark351) January 9, 2020

Bombing Iran didn’t distract from your impeachment and hopeful removal. You’re going to have to do better than that!! #YourMove — lesliev8 (@lesliev85) January 9, 2020

it would be terrible if #ThePresidentShouldBeDrugTested trended all day — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 9, 2020

It seems as if your briefings on Iran have cost you to lose some of your GOP.https://t.co/croNwoPcc4 — 🌊🌊🌊 Blue Moon🌊🌊🌊 (@SomeBluMoon) January 9, 2020

You should be drug tested! You are insane seriously&idiotic! Trump handled Iran beautifully& N. Korea. Jobless claims fell by more then expected 214,000. There is growth everywhere. Meanwhile Dem states homeless abounds because of their policies. WTH IS WRONG W/ YOU. That’s the ? — galaxyxr (@galaxyxr1) January 9, 2020

Methinks trump needs an emergency stay in a drug rehab center. — PeanutButter (@TrustIsDead1) January 9, 2020