‘What drugs is he on?’ Trump sparks concern by slurring and sniffling through Iran remarks

President Donald Trump responded to Iran’s missile retaliation to the assassination of one of its top military leaders — and many viewers wondered what drugs he’d taken.

The president vowed to keep nuclear weapons away from Iran but did not threaten further military strikes at this time, much to the relief of social media users.

But some observers couldn’t help but notice Trump’s odd demeanor and phrasing.

"Slurring," "Adderall" and #TrumpSpeech are trending. Sounds like it went really well. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) January 8, 2020

whoever it was that shot Trump up with a bunch of horse tranquilizers or whatever this morning to prevent him from starting WWIII, I salute you — Rob (@robrousseau) January 8, 2020

Trump shows strength by slurring half his words — h. jon benjamin (@HJBenjamin) January 8, 2020

How is he already out of breath? Did he jog there? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 8, 2020

You can literally hear him trying to keep his tongue in his mouth.

Trump is not well. — Marie 🌊🍑 (@ReeBee1985) January 8, 2020

Every single time Donald Trump gives a major speech, he has the sniffles. This is a discussion that needs to be had. Has any major outlet every asked Donald Trump directly whether he uses Adderall? The American people have a right to know if the president has a drug dependency. — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) January 8, 2020

it will not be toilerayted!!!! pic.twitter.com/iwktdvhEng — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 8, 2020

Trump looks & sounds like he's overloaded on adderall. He's sniffing, slurring his words, robotically reading words off teleprompter. His remarks were vapid, rambling, incoherent.

No substance or detail.

Trump's entrance was staged like a light show. We get cheap theater. https://t.co/e7eWNerk3P — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) January 8, 2020

Trump is high as a kite on some drug he sniffed. — parislady1492 (@parislady1492) January 8, 2020

It's pretty bad when I see "Adderall" trending and my first thought is "Oh, right, the 'president' gave a speech this morning." — Cindy 8645 (@Cindycjax) January 8, 2020

He looks like an exhumed corpse which was sent to the paint shop for a few coats of day-glo orange and then injected with adderall.

This gives me hope that he truly is sundowning. — Richard Laya (@rjlaya) January 8, 2020

What drugs is he on !!! — Kate (@KatMB2017) January 8, 2020

If it walks like a duck, talks like a duck, sniffs Adderall like a duck, it's a duck. Quack-Quack, Mr. President. Your speech was only notable for how many sniffs. This has been a horrifying way to usher in the new year, waddling around the duck pond of WWIII.#NoWarWithIran — Greg Morelli (@yesgregyes) January 8, 2020

He is not well, can hardly open his eyes, slurring his words, sniffing and short of breath and who sprayed baby crap in patches all over his face? Yeesh the world was watching this insane asylum speech. — All Kinds of Nope (@woozleweasels) January 8, 2020

Under Politics trending is: Adderall, slurring, teleprompter. Are we great yet? — East Coast Emo 🌌🦄🧜‍♀️💗💜💙 (@D_Nates) January 8, 2020

If Barack Obama had stood before cameras slurring his words, barely able to read a teleprompter and sniffing and gasping for air it would be the top headline running in MSM But with trump, MSM INTENTIONALLY ignores it.. — ABlackWomanWhoDontGiveAF*ck (@battletested5) January 8, 2020

A seemingly medicated Trump is speaking now, slurring his “s” words audibly, lots of inhaling and sniffing, jerky head movements, pasty looking with notably unblended bronzer. He’s clearly ill, physically AND mentally. pic.twitter.com/9FUXD8Y6sH — Mary Shomon 💙 Washington, DC (@gethimouttahere) January 8, 2020

That address was a mess. No consistent tone. No clear takeaway message. Some domestic political bashing. Slurring. The only positive thing is that there was no clear military escalation. #TrumpSpeech — Strong Moderate (@SMFM) January 8, 2020

Wtf you doing with your tongue ol boy #trump 🤮🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/bQLxYShDBK — Summer (@summersotaa) January 8, 2020