‘What drugs is he on?’ Trump sparks concern by slurring and sniffling through Iran remarks

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump responded to Iran’s missile retaliation to the assassination of one of its top military leaders — and many viewers wondered what drugs he’d taken.

The president vowed to keep nuclear weapons away from Iran but did not threaten further military strikes at this time, much to the relief of social media users.

But some observers couldn’t help but notice Trump’s odd demeanor and phrasing.

"Slurring," "Adderall" and #TrumpSpeech are trending. Sounds like it went really well.

