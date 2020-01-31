Quantcast
Donald Trump is spending a fortune in campaign dollars on legal fees

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump was having the Republican Party pay for legal fees to the same law firm the president has employed, however, it seems Trump is now shelling out almost as much cash as the RNC.

New campaign finance disclosers showed that in just the last three months of 2019, Trump’s campaign shelled out at least $1.4 million. The total spent for the year was $12.4 million.

The screen capture of the campaign finance report shows a lot of different companies charging for legal fees. Even The Trump Corporation got in on the action, making money off of “legal and IT consulting.”

Last year, the Republican Party was outed for spending $2.2 million in one month for legal fees, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“The law firms of Trump’s lead lawyer, Jay Sekulow, and attorney Jane Raskin have received $225,000 from the RNC through November, according to the most recent campaign finance reports,” reported the Washington Post. The party will pay the duo for their work this month and probably into February as the trial continues, according to people familiar with the arrangement who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal financing.”

“Government lawyers include Patrick F. Philbin, who worked with Cipollone at the law firm Kirkland & Ellis, and Michael M. Purpura, a former federal prosecutor and top Justice Department official,” the report also said. “They receive taxpayer-paid, annual salaries between $168,000 and $183,000, according to an annual report of White House personnel.”

From the early days of Trump’s presidency, Trump was using the RNC as a means of paying legal bills or what some thought may have been hush money. After Trump shoved out his longtime bodyguard Keith Schiller, the Republican Party hired his company for “security consulting” for the Republican Convention for 2020. The odd thing, however, is that they hired Schiller to do the consulting back in 2017. By Feb. 2019, he racked up $225,000 in cash.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
