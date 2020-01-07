Quantcast
Connect with us

Donald Trump Jr’s ‘Holy War’ rifle shows the right’s fixation on Medieval crusades: scholars

Published

2 hours ago

on

Presidential son Donald Trump Jr. on Monday stirred controversy when he posted a photo of himself holding a rifle that was adorned with Medieval Christian imagery, along with an inflammatory cartoon depicting Hillary Clinton behind bars.

Medieval scholars Matthew Gabriele and David Perry have written an essay for the Washington Post explaining why Trump Jr., whether or not he realizes it, is following in the long tradition of conservative evangelical Christians’ obsession with the Medieval Crusades that they believe were a dry run for an all-out battle between Christians and Muslims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This decorated weapon plays into a right-wing fascination with the European Middle Ages, one built on fantasy and almost always linked back to the violence of the Crusades and an imagined apocalyptic war between the West and ‘Islam,'” they write. “Its iconography, carefully documented in Trump Jr.’s photos, signals a commitment to a vision of a world defined by a clash between Christians and Muslims, thereby emboldening some of the most dangerous tendencies in right-wing America.”

They then argue that whoever gave Trump Jr. the “Holy War”-themed gun knew exactly the kind of symbolism they were trying to evoke.

“The fact that it’s a ‘crusader’ gun, however, further suggests to some on the right that Trump understands ongoing confrontations in the Middle East in the correct terms; for white evangelicals as a prelude to apocalypse, while for white supremacists a chance to avenge the crusaders and ‘win’ this time,” they argue.

Read the whole essay here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Major Trump donor charged with obstructing inquiry into shady inauguration donations

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

California-based venture capitalist Imaad Zuberi, a major donor to President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, has been charged with criminally obstructing an investigation into whether the inauguration accepted illegal donations from foreign sources.

The Associated Press reports that federal prosecutors claim that Zuberi took "numerous" steps to illegally thwart their probe into Trump's inaugural committee that included backdating a $50,000 check and deleting relevant emails.

Prosecutors have also said that Zuberi made a $900,000 donation to Trump's inauguration that "was in fact funded using money obtained from other sources," although it did not name the specific sources of the donation.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Disturbing’: Trump’s White House blasted for being less transparent than Saudi Arabia

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner met with Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman on Monday, but the Saudis released the information to the press nearly 12 hours before the president acknowledged the meeting on Twitter. The White House Correspondents' Association flattened the president for his lack of transparency.

"It is disturbing to see the government of Saudi Arabia have more transparency than the White House about a meeting with the President in the Oval Office," said Jonathan Karl, the president of the WHCA.

"President Trump met with Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Defense at the White House yesterday, but the public did not learn about the meeting until the Saudi government released a statement about it today. The Saudi government also released photographs of the President and his senior advisers meeting with the Vice Minister of Defense in the Oval Office. A meeting with a foreign leader in the Oval Office should, at the very least, be on the public schedule with a read-out of the meeting released after it is over. This has been the long-standing precedent for the presidents of both political parties," the statement also said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘We have the votes’: McConnell taunts Pelosi as he moves to begin Senate trial without impeachment articles

Published

35 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced on Tuesday that he will leverage the votes of Republican senators to move forward with a trial of President Donald Trump even though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has not provided articles of impeachment to the Senate.

While speaking to the press Tuesday afternoon, McConnell confirmed reports that he has enough support from Republicans to begin the trial.

"We have the votes," McConnell said, adding that he hoped Pelosi would send the articles of impeachment prior to the trial.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image