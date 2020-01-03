‘Don’t start cheering this on!’ Fox News hosts clash over Trump’s attack on Iranian general
Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera on Friday schooled “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade for warmongering against Iran in the wake of the killing of Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani.
Rivera started off by praising President Donald Trump and the American military for securing the American embassy in Iraq after it was besieged by protesters this week, but then he warned that Trump had squandered this victory by ordering the killing of Suleimani, which he said would be seen as a major escalation by the Iranians.
“Don’t for a minute start cheering this on!” he said. “What you have done, what we have done, what we have unleashed…”
“I will cheer it on,” Kilmeade replied. “I am elated.”
“Then you, like Lindsey Graham, have never met a war you didn’t like,” Rivera shot back.
“That is not true, and don’t even say that!” Kilmeade defensively replied.
Kilmeade then tried to guilt Rivera into supporting war with Iran by bringing up the hundreds of American soldiers that had been killed by militias trained or commanded by Suleimani.
“What about the tens of thousands of Iraqis who have died since 2003!” he said.
Watch the video below.
Christian ‘health care sharing’ group denies sick child’s claim — then tells family to ‘just trust God’
Christian nonprofit organization Samaritan Ministries charges customers hundreds of dollars in monthly premiums while advertising itself as an alternative to traditional health insurance.
However, the organization warns enrollees that "there is no coverage, no guarantee of payment" when they get sick, at which point the enrollees are instructed to "just trust God."
As the New York Times reports, groups like Samaritan Ministries have popped up as cheaper alternatives to health insurance for people who can't afford the monthly premiums of big-name insurers.
‘Astonishingly stupid decision’: Trump slammed for briefing ‘his golf buddy’ but not Congress before Soleimani killing
In the wake of the US military airstrikes that killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling on the Trump administration to immediately brief lawmakers on the details.
In a statement, Pelosi said the killing of Qassem Soleimani was carried out without an "authorization for use of military force" against Iran and without the consultation of Congress.
Three mountain lions shot in Arizona after feeding on human remains
Wildlife officials in the US state of Arizona said they have shot three mountain lions which fed on human remains found near a popular hiking trail.
Pima County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday it had found human remains at Pima Canyon Trail in the hills north of Tucson.
The three lions were killed overnight, Arizona Game and Fish Department said Wednesday.
They were not believed to have killed anyone but human remains were found in their droppings.
"We do not believe the lion attacked the individual who died there. An autopsy will tell us more. But our belief is they were eating the human remains after the fact," Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart told local TV station KGUN9.