‘Dude, you’re lying’: Trump pounded for deranged morning rant against ‘Mini Mike Bloomberg’

On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted a furious attack on “Mini Mike Bloomberg” for running a volley of ads criticizing the president on health care. Trump proclaimed that he was the one who “saved” protections for pre-existing conditions — even as his Justice Department backs a GOP state lawsuit to eliminate those protections entirely — and promised that the GOP health care fix would come if that suit is successful and Republicans win back the House.

Mini Mike Bloomberg is spending a lot of money on False Advertising. I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare, you have it now, while at the same time winning the fight to rid you of the expensive, unfair and very unpopular Individual Mandate….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

….and, if Republicans win in court and take back the House of Represenatives, your healthcare, that I have now brought to the best place in many years, will become the best ever, by far. I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions, the Dems will not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

Trump’s outburst drew a wave of scorn on social media, with many commenters pointing out his lies and others mocking Trump for his perceived jealousy at Bloomberg’s greater mass of wealth:

You are the most notorious liar in political history. So don’t talk about false advertising. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 13, 2020

Uh, isn't Trump Administration in court right now fighting to get rid of Pre-Existing Conditions? 🤷‍♂️ — Samir (@PackersFavreFan) January 13, 2020

Republicans are suing in 20 states that mandating insurance companies to provide pre-existing condition insurance coverage options is unconstitutional. Donald Trump’s administration is refusing to defend against these lawsuits putting coverage options at risk — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) January 13, 2020

You didn’t save shit. It was already there — Open Your Eyes 🇬🇷🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@getmebadges) January 13, 2020

Mini Mike Bloomberg is an actual billionaire who could buy and sell our fake billionaire president any day of the week and twice on Sunday — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 13, 2020

You saved preexisting conditions protections? Dude….You’re lying (not surprising) You’ve spent the morning calling people names on Twitter. Grow the fuck up…you’re 73 years old. — lisastark35 (@lisastark351) January 13, 2020

The only thing that is "mini" is Trump's bank account compared to Bloomberg's . And of course his hands. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 13, 2020

Jealous of someone who has real money. You’re the one that stole the 2016 election via stealing data and running fake ads on Facebook. You are rolling back healthcare and want to take away disability benefits and SS that each one of us has paid into with years of work pic.twitter.com/N7a3BFSxKU — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) January 13, 2020

Must drive you crazy that he is so much wealthier than you — Jason Haber (@jasonhaber) January 13, 2020

“Mini Mike Bloomberg” is self-made (no $400-mil inheritance from a daddy who never loved him); can buy and sell you 50 times over; ain’t afraid to show his tax returns; never had a bankrupt business; and at 5’7 stands way tall over you as a man & human being…#Trump #Bloomberg — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 13, 2020