‘Enjoy jail!’: Internet mocks Duncan Hunter’s resignation a full month after pleading guilty

It was reported Tuesday that Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) would resign one month after he was convicted of misusing campaign funds for personal reasons.

Hunter attempted to blame his wife for the funds, but he also spent the campaign dollars on five alleged mistresses, so it was unknown how his wife was responsible. Hunter’s wife complained that it’s incredibly difficult to live on $174,000 annually. After Hunter’s arguments fell apart, he began negotiating a deal with prosecutors.

ADVERTISEMENT

He ultimately pled guilty before the holidays in December. But it wasn’t until Jan. 7 that he finally announced he would resign on Jan. 13, giving him a full month of pay after being convicted.

“His move to resign after Christmas probably means Hunter will collect one last full government paycheck. House members get paid monthly, on the last business day of each month,” the Washington Post reported in December.

Hunter tweeted his resignation letter, saying it was a pleasure to serve.

It’s been my honor to serve, thank you. pic.twitter.com/X8xmw41yBH — Rep. Duncan Hunter (@Rep_Hunter) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet was quick to respond:

Weird that our super anti-corruption president hasn’t spent this last month calling for Duncan Hunter to resign sooner. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I doubt your constituents feel it was an honor for your to serve your own interests rather than theirs. Enjoy prison, you deserve it. — Jan (@JanMthyker) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Serve who? — Joel Manahan (@jlawrencem) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Good riddance. That’s the nicest thing I can say. — MM Kimbrough🌈#Resistance (@CayandHsgrand) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

remember Duncan – prison is what you make of it! But maybe ya shouldn't have stabbed your wife in the back like that. She's ain't gonna miss you. None of us will. pic.twitter.com/TBkJVIjo1o — TacoTruck_on_sea🌮🔥🏦 (@ElSrdelTaco) January 7, 2020

i can now focus full-time on using other people's money for my rabbit's plane tickets — helle woods (@cudawudapica) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

btw will your campaign fund still be active? i wanna know if you’re still paying my Hulu — bleucheckmark (@BleuCheckmark) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

like vape in the wind — Joe LeMaster (@LeMasterPlan) January 7, 2020

Don't let the door hit ya! — Tony From Long Island (@Super_Shazbot) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahahahhahaha….goodbye FELON. — Րυɱ૦Ր Һคς ɿ੮ 🇺🇲🆘 (@BrandiLynn4Ever) January 7, 2020

Get out now — Patrick Gallagher (@PatrickGman) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT