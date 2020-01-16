Quantcast
Connect with us

Even if Republicans break the oath they’re required to take for impartiality — there’s no accountability

Published

19 mins ago

on

Republican members of the U.S. Senate have already indicated how they will vote in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, even though new compelling evidence is continuing to be presented. Senators are supposed to take an oath pledging that they will be impartial and hear all of the evidence before they rule. So, most of them will violate that oath merely by taking it.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report from the Washington Post, there’s little that can be done.

“I solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeaching of President Donald John Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws. So help me God,” the oath mandates. Senators aren’t required to hold their hand over the Bible, though doing so might be the only deterrent to breaching the oath, albeit a moral one.

“Nothing in the rules the Senate agreed to in the 1980s says the chief justice or anyone else can punish senators for not being impartial,” said the Post. “They are not held to a gag rule like some jurors in high-profile criminal trials. They can go on cable news in between and offer their opinions. They can step out of the Senate Chamber and tell reporters what they think of the evidence.”

George Mason law professor Ilya Somin was even more cynical in her assessment.

“The kind of people who are too principled to behave this way rarely become powerful politicians in the first place. Or if they do, they may not stay there very long,” she told the Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report from the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Even if Republicans break the oath they’re required to take for impartiality — there’s no accountability

Published

19 mins ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

Republican members of the U.S. Senate have already indicated how they will vote in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, even though new compelling evidence is continuing to be presented. Senators are supposed to take an oath pledging that they will be impartial and hear all of the evidence before they rule. So, most of them will violate that oath merely by taking it.

According to a report from the Washington Post, there's little that can be done.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal agency publishes ‘bombshell legal opinion’ showing Trump’s White House violated the law by withholding Ukraine aid

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a report concluding that President Donald Trump's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) violated federal law by refusing to render the funds for Ukrainian military sales that were approved by Congress:

This bombshell legal opinion from the independent @USGAO demonstrates, without a doubt, that the Trump Administration illegally withheld assistance from Ukraine and the public evidence shows that the president himself ordered this illegal act. pic.twitter.com/bkwyQ4Vk3K

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr battered by ex-prosecutor for forcing Rachel Maddow to do his job and interview Lev Parnas

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Thursday morning, former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah said that one point everyone was missing about Rachel Maddow's explosive interview with Lev Parnas - who is implicating almost every major player in Donald Trump's administration -- is the fact that Attorney General Bill Barr is nowhere to be seen.

Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, Rocah, who served as a federal prosecutor for more than 16 years in the Southern District of New York, said the elephant in the room is Barr's reluctance to investigate Parnas' claims with the ex-prosecutor calling the Parnas revelations a "bombshell."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image