Ex-Ambassador blasts Pompeo as his silence on Yovanovitch creates a ‘crisis of morale’ at the State Dept
Addressing reports surrounding the “crisis of morale” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s reported “silence” is creating in the State Department regarding the White House’s pressure campaign on Ukraine to investigate President Trump’s political rivals, former US Ambassador to Qatar, Dana Shell Smith, told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell this Friday that Pompeo’s silence is “demoralizing to his own department” and a “complete dereliction of his duty.”
“He has a responsibility to stand up for his people, which I’m sure he learned at West Point,” Smith said, referring to the firing of former US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.
Mitchell then played a clip from a radio interview where Pompeo claimed he never met Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, and mentioned Ukraine’s investigation into an alleged surveillance campaign against Yovanovitch conducted by one of Giuliani and Parnas’ associates.
“Just on the face of it, Mike Pompeo has not said anything publicly about [Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky] where he said [Yovanovitch] is a bad person and bad things will happen to her,” Mitchell said, pointing out that it took Pompeo “several days until being questioned in Italy to even acknowledge that he was listening into that call.”
“That’s true,” Smith replied. “And not only has he been completely absent on the issue, but the State Department under his leadership has not turned over a single responsive document to the House Foreign Affairs Committee … I mean, frankly, anything Pompeo says on the radio, to me, it’s irrelevant until they start responding to the inquiry.”
Ken Starr is leading Trump’s defense team — years after Trump called him a ‘lunatic’ and a ‘wacko’
According to reports, President Trump has selected who will defend him as his impeachment trial in the Senate ramps up. But as the Washington Post's Aaron Blake points out, one of the members of Trump's newly-selected legal team was once a target of his ire.
When Kenneth Starr led the impeachment effort against former President Bill Clinton, Trump was not a fan.
“I think Ken Starr’s a lunatic,” Trump said at the time. “I really think that Ken Starr is a disaster.”
Promise made, promise broken: New analysis finds Trump is losing more often than he’s winning
One of the main arguments that President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has been making in favor of giving him a second term is that he has been keeping his 2016 campaign promises. Trump, at a MAGA rally in Toledo, Ohio on January 9, nonsensically told the crowd, “I’ve completed more promises than I’ve made.”
But according to analysis from the Washington Post, Trump has actually been breaking his promises more often than he has kept them.
‘Relentlessly obsessed’ Trump blasted for ‘craven’ decision to gut Michelle Obama’s healthy school lunch rules on her birthday
This Friday, the Trump administration announced that it will be rolling back school lunch standards on vegetables and fruits that were championed by former First Lady Michelle Obama, The Hill reports.
The Agriculture Department said in a statement that the new standards will allow schools more flexibility "because they know their children best."