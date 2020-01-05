Quantcast
Ex-FBI agent thinks Trump doesn’t want to ‘president’ anymore — and he’s crying for help

Published

1 min ago

on

Former FBI agent and CNN intelligence expert Asha Rangappa said that President Donald Trump’s tweet Sunday is a cry for help.

The president tweeted late Sunday that there is no legal requirement for him to tell Congress that he’s killing anyone. He’s correct, in fact, there’s no legal authority the executive branch has to declare war and strike anyone without congressional authorization.

It’s for this reason, Rangappa thinks Trump has simply given up and wants to be kicked out of office.

“TBH I think he doesn’t want to President anymore and these tweets are a cry for help to just have the trial and remove him already,” she tweeted.

Others similarly were confused by Trump’s tweet, saying he’s lost his mind.

