Ex-FBI agent thinks Trump doesn’t want to ‘president’ anymore — and he’s crying for help

Former FBI agent and CNN intelligence expert Asha Rangappa said that President Donald Trump’s tweet Sunday is a cry for help.

The president tweeted late Sunday that there is no legal requirement for him to tell Congress that he’s killing anyone. He’s correct, in fact, there’s no legal authority the executive branch has to declare war and strike anyone without congressional authorization.

It’s for this reason, Rangappa thinks Trump has simply given up and wants to be kicked out of office.

“TBH I think he doesn’t want to President anymore and these tweets are a cry for help to just have the trial and remove him already,” she tweeted.

TBH I think he doesn’t want to President anymore and these tweets are a cry for help to just have the trial and remove him already pic.twitter.com/whPnrc5DwG — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 5, 2020

Others similarly were confused by Trump’s tweet, saying he’s lost his mind.

This is effectively going to war via unconstitutional decree. https://t.co/lXobBowfIa — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) January 5, 2020

Marty is right, this is another threatened war crime by tweet. https://t.co/aBGYHAkv37 — bmaz (@bmaz) January 5, 2020

This tweet threatens to break several laws. First, the President cannot notify Congress under the War Powers Resolution by tweet. 1/ https://t.co/tf5m8gXzCh — Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway) January 5, 2020

Is it possible that no one has told Trump that a disproportionate response is literally a war crime? — Owen Barcala (@obarcala) January 5, 2020

Republicans: I don’t pay attention to the tweets, they’re just tweets The president: https://t.co/lxLdMrT1OK — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) January 5, 2020

And I remember when it was a big deal that @betsy_klein got Trump to say retweets were endorsements https://t.co/SuTtutcQxG https://t.co/Eo1YAJ8n0w — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 5, 2020

cut to: reporters doing hallway interviews with GOP senators who say they did not see this tweet https://t.co/ZlYbawu8Lw — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 5, 2020

sorry sir but legally the supreme court has ruled shitposts are not formal policy unless you tag in tom fitton and add a hashtag https://t.co/1TnXHN1S0W — kilgore trout was in the loop (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 5, 2020