Trump uses Twitter to issue ‘legal notice’ he will attack Iran with ‘disproportionate’ force
President Donald Trump used his Twitter account on Sunday to serve notice on Iran that they can expect retaliation — possibly “disproportionate” — if he feels they are responsible for any attacks on U.S. citizens or American facilities.
After a quiet Twitter morning the president wrote: “These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!”
These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020