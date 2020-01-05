Quantcast
Trump uses Twitter to issue ‘legal notice’ he will attack Iran with ‘disproportionate’ force

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump used his Twitter account on Sunday to serve notice on Iran that they can expect retaliation —  possibly “disproportionate” — if he feels they are responsible for any attacks on U.S. citizens or American facilities.

After a quiet Twitter morning the president wrote: “These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!

