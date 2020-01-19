Quantcast
Ex-White House aide describes Trump’s abusive tantrums when he doesn’t get his way: ‘Not normal at all’

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, former Donald Trump advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman backed up assertions in the book ” A Very Stable Genius” that the president is prone to tantrums when he doesn’t get his way and becomes abusive to staffers and cabinet members alike.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Omarosa — who wrote an insider’s account of life in the White House after she was unceremoniously fired — said there was little in the new book that surprised her.

Digging into her Oval Office days, the former adviser and longtime Trump associate described the president’s “zero to 200” screaming jags when displeased.

“What is it like when this president has one of his angry fits, gets upset, and [co-panelist] Sam Nunberg is smiling as well so I can ask you both, as it well-represented here in the Washington Post does he go off the rails?” host Witt asked.

“Oh, he does, he goes from zero to 200 over the most trivial things,” Manigault Newman said as she smiled. “He starts to scream, he turns orange-red, he starts to emote, and he doesn’t want you to leave, because everybody wants to kind of edge away. He would have these tantrums and there was no way to calm him down. and then an hour later, he would call you and try to have a normal conversation. It was not normal at all.”

“There is something neurological going on with Donald Trump,” she continued. “I’m not a doctor but I’ll tell you what I observed in 2003 when I first met the man and when I last spoke to him. There is some disconnect with his ability to process basic information. It’s not that he doesn’t know the basic terminology of the government, of its structure and functions. He makes statements that have an impact around the world; that’s what he doesn’t grasp, his ignorance is destroying our country.”

