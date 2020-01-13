Ex-White House official busts Mark Esper for covering up Trump’s bogus claims of multiple embassy attacks

Appearing on CNN on Monday morning, former White House Director of Communication Jennifer Psaki blew the whistle on current Defense Secretary Mark Esper for running interference for Donald Trump after he blurted that he had Iranian military leader Qassem Suelimani killed because he was plotting attacks on multiple U.S. embassies.
Speaking with “New Day” hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Psaki noted that Esper admitted on Sunday that he didn’t remember seeing anything in the intelligence that backed up the presidents’ claim — but defended Trump by saying the president “believed” it was true.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to Psaki, there would have been nothing in the intelligence reports that would have been off-limits to Esper and he could have confirmed the president’s story since Trump had already gone public with it.
Explaining the inner workings of the White House, Palmieri explained, “The secretary of defense, the secretary of state, the president all went to the PDB — the presidential daily briefing. They have access to the same intelligence so, if it existed, he would have seen it.”
“That certainly should be alarming to people watching,” she added. “Also, the administration — this is perhaps a lesser concern — but they went out and had five or six different messages about an issue like war and peace and that shows they’re not coordinated; we know that already. But that’s especially problematic at times related to national security.”
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
President Donald Trump on Monday retweeted a meme that depicted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as Muslims.
In a tweet posted earlier on Monday, Twitter account @D0wn_Under posted a photoshopped picture of Pelosi and Schumer in Islamic clothing and with an Iranian flag in the background. In addition to posting the photo, the Twitter user wrote, "The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah's rescue."
The tweet was subsequently retweeted by the president.
On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted a furious attack on "Mini Mike Bloomberg" for running a volley of ads criticizing the president on health care. Trump proclaimed that he was the one who "saved" protections for pre-existing conditions — even as his Justice Department backs a GOP state lawsuit to eliminate those protections entirely — and promised that the GOP health care fix would come if that suit is successful and Republicans win back the House.
Mini Mike Bloomberg is spending a lot of money on False Advertising. I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare, you have it now, while at the same time winning the fight to rid you of the expensive, unfair and very unpopular Individual Mandate.....
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he wants to follow the model set in President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial, but there's at least one parallel he seems to be overlooking.
Then, as now, senators couldn't agree on whether to call witnesses to the trial, and the issue wasn't settled in the 1999 Clinton impeachment until the trial had already begun, reported Reuters.
“There were people who strongly believed Bill Clinton should be removed from office," said former Sen. Byron Dorgan, a Democrat who retired in 2010. "They wanted Monica Lewinsky to come to the Senate chamber to be questioned as a witness."