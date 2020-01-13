Ex-White House official busts Mark Esper for covering up Trump’s bogus claims of multiple embassy attacks

Appearing on CNN on Monday morning, former White House Director of Communication Jennifer Psaki blew the whistle on current Defense Secretary Mark Esper for running interference for Donald Trump after he blurted that he had Iranian military leader Qassem Suelimani killed because he was plotting attacks on multiple U.S. embassies.

Speaking with “New Day” hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Psaki noted that Esper admitted on Sunday that he didn’t remember seeing anything in the intelligence that backed up the presidents’ claim — but defended Trump by saying the president “believed” it was true.

According to Psaki, there would have been nothing in the intelligence reports that would have been off-limits to Esper and he could have confirmed the president’s story since Trump had already gone public with it.

Explaining the inner workings of the White House, Palmieri explained, “The secretary of defense, the secretary of state, the president all went to the PDB — the presidential daily briefing. They have access to the same intelligence so, if it existed, he would have seen it.”

“That certainly should be alarming to people watching,” she added. “Also, the administration — this is perhaps a lesser concern — but they went out and had five or six different messages about an issue like war and peace and that shows they’re not coordinated; we know that already. But that’s especially problematic at times related to national security.”

Watch below: