Explosive Parnas docs connect the dots in Giuliani’s corrupt plot against Yovanovitch: Ex-prosecutor

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance broke down how the details in the trove of documents Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turned over to Congress fill in damning new details in the timeline of how the president’s lawyer ousted U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch:

Wisconsin pastor scolds his flock’s worship of Trump: ‘Scripture warns against that’

Published

26 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

A Wisconsin pastor who voted for President Donald Trump is growing increasingly alarmed by the unquestioning loyalty to the president from some members of his congregation.

Pastor Franz Gerber is worried that many congregants of his evangelical Praise Chapel Community church seem to idolize Trump more than they worship Jesus Christ -- and the Frest County preacher is alarmed, reported The Guardian.

“It seems like there are many evangelical Christians that are willing to die on the hill of supporting the Republican president, supporting Donald J. Trump," Gerber said, "and to me, that hill is not worth dying on. No matter who the candidate is, no matter who the individual is, to put all your hope into that individual is a dangerous road. Scripture would warn us against that.”

Michigan GOP lawmaker tells reporter a group of high school boys could ‘have a lot of fun’ with her

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Detroit Free Press reported that Peter Lucido, the GOP state Senate Majority Whip of Michigan, made a bizarre and lewd remark to Allison Donahue, a journalist working for Michigan Advance, while they were surrounded by teenage boys on a class field trip.

"You've heard of De La Salle, right?" Lucido asked Donahue. She replied that she had not. "It’s an all boys' school," he said, indicating the teenagers standing around them, and adding: "You should hang around! You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you."

George Conway links ‘narcissistic psychopath’ Trump’s threat against Yovanovitch to new stalking report

Published

39 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

In a series of tweets on Wednesday morning, conservative attorney George Conway made a point of noting -- as others have -- that President Donald Trump may have hinted at the reported stalking of former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch when he spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky last year.

With explosive reports noting text messages between Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas and Robert Hyde, a Republican running for Congress in Connecticut, that seemed to indicate surveillance of the U.S. diplomat with the promise of escalation, the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway tweeted that it would come as no surprise if Trump was involved.

