Explosive Parnas docs connect the dots in Giuliani’s corrupt plot against Yovanovitch: Ex-prosecutor
On Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance broke down how the details in the trove of documents Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turned over to Congress fill in damning new details in the timeline of how the president’s lawyer ousted U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch:
The same day Lev Parnas texted former Ukrainian prosecutor Lutsenko, with whom he was collaborating on the attempted Biden dirt project, that Ambassador Yovanovitch is “not getting away,” Rudy Giuliani had the 1st of 2 chats with Secy Pompeo. I’m sure nothing about it came up. https://t.co/M2MiaonxEY
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 15, 2020
According to the FOIA’d documents that revealed the conversations between Giuliani and Pompeo, The White House helped arrange contact between the two.
Yovanovitch was removed as Ambassador on May 20. Trump’s comment to Zelensky that she was going to “go through some things” didn’t happen until July 25. (Completing the sequence for the timeline geeks among us)
