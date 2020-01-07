Exxon being hit by Iran is a bigger risk than American bases being attacked: retired General
Americans around the world are bracing for possible attacks from Iran after President Donald Trump killed a top military general. But retired Maj. Gen. James “Spider” Marks explained that military bases in the Middle East aren’t the targets that we should worry about.
In a panel discussion with CNN’s Jake Tapper, the host explained that intelligence shows that Iran is moving many of their weaponry. Tapper explained that it’s either Iran fleeing and protecting its weapons or preparing to attack.
In the discussion with Tapper and former FBI officer Phil Mudd, Gen. Marks explained that commercial sites and embassies are worse because they don’t have the infrastructure to protect and respond the way military bases do.
“The military bases are frankly not at risk, because they are at high states of readiness and they are all of the time and they have probably ratcheted that up,” the general said. “So, they are well protected, but I am more concerned about the businesses.”
“ExxonMobile or whatever,” Tapper clarified.
“Yes, that exist in Jordan and exist in the other places throughout the Middle East,” Gen. Marks continued. “Those become very likely targets. As do consulates and the embassies that might have a reduced level of readiness, certainly everybody’s on high alert, but a capability to respond.”
Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi similarly said that he is concerned Trump’s team isn’t prepared for a potential attack within the United States.
‘I like to obey the law’: Trump backtracks on plan to ‘blow up’ Iranian cultural sites
President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed away from a threat to bomb Iranian cultural sites, which would be considered a war crime.
Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters from the White House Oval Office.
"They are allowed to kill our people," the president complained. "They are allowed to maim our people. They are allowed to blow up everything that we have and there's nothing that stops them."
"And according to various laws, we are supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage," he said. "And you know what? If that's what the law is -- I like to obey the law."
Trump’s ‘epic foreign policy blunder’ should make us ‘fear for our service members’: Dem lawmaker
Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on Tuesday whacked President Donald Trump for his decision to assassinate Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, which she said was putting American lives in jeopardy.
During an interview with Brianna Keilar, Speier was apoplectic that the president acted so recklessly to kill a foreign official without considering the consequences for American personnel abroad.
"I think that this will go down in history as an epic foreign policy blunder by the president of the United States," said Speier, who chairs the Subcommittee on Military Personnel for the House Armed Services Committee. "I fear for all of our service members."
Mitch McConnell has votes to change rules of impeachment trial without Democrats: GOP senators
Senate Majority Leader (R-KY) apparently has enough Republican votes to change the rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
CNN reported on Tuesday that McConnell has the support of so-called moderate Republicans in the Senate, including Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney.
McConnell believes that he can change the Senate rules ahead of Trump's trial with a simple majority of 51 senators. Ahead of President Bill Clinton's 1999 trial, senators voted for the rules 100-0. But it is unlikely many senators will cross party lines for Trump's trial.