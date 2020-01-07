Exxon being hit by Iran is a bigger risk than American bases being attacked: retired General

Americans around the world are bracing for possible attacks from Iran after President Donald Trump killed a top military general. But retired Maj. Gen. James “Spider” Marks explained that military bases in the Middle East aren’t the targets that we should worry about.

In a panel discussion with CNN’s Jake Tapper, the host explained that intelligence shows that Iran is moving many of their weaponry. Tapper explained that it’s either Iran fleeing and protecting its weapons or preparing to attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the discussion with Tapper and former FBI officer Phil Mudd, Gen. Marks explained that commercial sites and embassies are worse because they don’t have the infrastructure to protect and respond the way military bases do.

“The military bases are frankly not at risk, because they are at high states of readiness and they are all of the time and they have probably ratcheted that up,” the general said. “So, they are well protected, but I am more concerned about the businesses.”

“ExxonMobile or whatever,” Tapper clarified.

“Yes, that exist in Jordan and exist in the other places throughout the Middle East,” Gen. Marks continued. “Those become very likely targets. As do consulates and the embassies that might have a reduced level of readiness, certainly everybody’s on high alert, but a capability to respond.”

Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi similarly said that he is concerned Trump’s team isn’t prepared for a potential attack within the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the conversation on CNN below: