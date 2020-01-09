Far-right Mississippi governor predicts ‘1000 years of darkness’ if state elects first black senator in over 139 years
When Democrat Mike Espy lost Mississippi’s special U.S. Senate runoff election to Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in 2018, he performed relatively well for a Democrat in a deep red state: Espy won 46% of the vote. Espy is running against Hyde-Smith again in 2020, and far-right Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is predicting that terrible things will happen if Espy wins. Journalist Joe Jurado analyzes Bryant’s hysteria in a January 9 article for The Root, noting that Espy would be Mississippi’s “first black Senator in over 139 years” if he wins.
Bryant voiced his support for reelecting Hyde-Smith in a January 2 tweet, posting, “I intend to work for @cindyhydesmith as if the fate of America depended on her single election. If Mike Espy and the liberal Democrats gain the Senate, we will take that first step into 1000 years of darkness.”
Hyde-Smith, Jurado points out, set off a controversy in 2018 when she praised a supporter (a cattle rancher) by asserting, “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.” Jurado finds that to be a terrible word choice in light of Mississippi’s history of lynching and radical oppression.
I intend to work for @cindyhydesmith as if the fate of America depended on her single election. If Mike Espy and the liberal Democrats gain the Senate we will take that first step into a thousand years of darkness. https://t.co/ZFXoeUOG1n
— Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) January 2, 2020
“Mississippi has a very long and very violent history of racism: 600 black people were lynched between 1877 to 1950, the most of any state,” Jurado recalls. “Up until 2017, the state still had predominately segregated schools. This makes it all the more unsurprising that the governor believes Mike Espy being elected to the Senate would open the doors of Guf and bring about the fourth impact. We’re talking about the same man who, after Hyde-Smith came under fire for her lynching comments, went on a podium and compared black women getting abortions to genocide. Hyperbolic racism just seems to be this dude’s go-to.”
Jurado writes that Bryant’s “1000 years of darkness” remark is an “interesting word choice when describing the consequences of Mississippi electing its first black senator in over 139 years” and “even more interesting when you realize he’s doing this in support of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. Remember her? She was the lady that said she would be front row at a public lynching.”
Espy is fighting an uphill battle this year: he is competing against a GOP incumbent in one of the reddest states in the U.S. While Texas is light red at this point and Arizona has evolved into a swing state, Mississippi continues to be deeply Republican. But as Jurado notes, Espy has a track record.
“Espy previously ran in the runoff election in 2018 where Hyde-Smith was initially elected,” Jurado observes. “Espy was an elected congressman from 1987-1993 until President Clinton appointed him to U.S. secretary of agriculture. Hyde-Smith, on the other hand, is just another racist.”
Trump welcomes court decision that allows military funds to be used for border wall
President Donald Trump on Thursday welcomed a court decision that allows $3.6 billion in military funds to be used to build his signature wall on the US-Mexico border.
"Entire Wall is under construction or getting ready to start!" the president tweeted following the ruling by the Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals.
A lower court had temporarily blocked the use of the Department of Defense funds for construction of the wall that Trump pledged to build during his campaign for the White House.
Trump's efforts to build a wall along the southwest US border with Mexico to stem illegal immigration have been met with numerous court challenges.
Trump supporter draws handgun in shopping mall argument over MAGA hat
A Trump supporter drew a handgun during an argument over his "Make America Great Again" hat.
Police said a man wearing a red hat showing support for President Donald Trump sparked an active shooter scare at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Township, reported the Associated Press.
News of the incident last week spread quickly online and sent panicked shoppers fleeing the mall, but police cautioned right away on social media that the man appeared to be justified in drawing a weapon in self defense.
Trump has aligned himself with the ‘Prosperity Gospel’ scam and is helping to sell it to his evangelical base: op-ed
President Trump's spiritual adviser and current chair of the White House evangelical advisory board, Paula White, is a proponent of the "Prosperity Gospel" -- a controversial Christian theology that says if believers give money to churches and religious leaders, they will be rewarded with health and wealth by God. This Friday, he used one of the largest Prosperity Gospel platforms in the country for the kickoff of his "Evangelicals for Trump" initiative when he hosted a rally at Miami’s King Jesus International Ministry. According to Brendan Clarey in an op-ed for AZ Central, Trump is sending a clear message to his evangelical base: Prosperity Gospel and Trump’s promises "are as spiritually hollow as they are similar."