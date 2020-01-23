Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida ‘has taken a giant step backward’: Supreme Court justice blasts the Sunshine State

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court overturned a three-year-old court decision that had required a unanimous jury to enact the death penalty.

The court, now populated by a fresh contingent of right-wing justices appointed by pro-Trump Gov. Ron DeSantis, signaled to the GOP legislature that they may reinstate the old system for sentencing a defendant to death, which is that a simple majority on a jury could give an “advisory” ruling that the defendant deserves a death sentence, which would then be up the discretion of a judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Supreme Court has also ruled that Florida’s non-unanimous death sentencing is unconstitutional, but that decision left open a lot of ambiguity. The right-wing state justices chose to interpret the federal ruling as narrowly as possible, determining that a unanimous jury was only required for the determination that a defendant is eligible for the death penalty, and that a non-unanimous jury may determine the “aggravating factors” — that is, whether the crime was “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel.”

“In the strongest possible terms, I dissent,” wrote state Justice Jorge Labarga, the sole remaining liberal on the court. “Death is indeed different. When the government metes out the ultimate sanction, it must do so narrowly and in response to the most aggravated and least mitigated of murders … this Court has taken a giant step backward and removed a significant safeguard for the just application of the death penalty in Florida.”

Prior to today, Alabama was the only state that still allows death sentences to be issued by a non-unanimous jury. Today’s decision clears the way for Florida to resume this practice.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet cheers as Val Demings lays out President Donald Trump’s wrongdoing in powerful speech

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

On the third night of the impeachment trial, Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) stood up and forcefully laid out President Donald Trump's misconduct in Ukraine on the floor of the Senate.

Demings, a former police chief and a longtime voice for the president's removal, was roundly cheered on by commenters on Twitter:

I had never heard of Rep. Val Demings of Florida, until now on @NPR, but man, #valdemings for President. She was fantastic. Excellent speech. @RepValDemings #impeachment

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Even Ronald Reagan speechwriter Peggy Noonan agrees the Senate must call witnesses

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

In a Thursday evening column, far-right commentator Peggy Noonan agreed that there should be witnesses called in the impeachment trial.

CNN capitol correspondent Manu Raju reported late in the evening that Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) was leaning against calling witnesses because it would be opposed by the White House and they will fight it at all costs.

The comments drew anger from CNN legal analyst Jeff Toobin and former Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein, who explained this is exactly what President Donald Trump wants.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-ambassador flattens Republican Marsha Blackburn’s attacks on Iraq veteran

Published

47 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, attacked Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) during the Thursday evening session of the impeachment trial.

Blackburn, who was supposed to be listening to the case on the Senate floor, instead, left to tweet attacks on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and others who criticized her for not paying attention to the trial.

https://twitter.com/MarshaBlackburn/status/1220511930101772289

Continue Reading
 
 