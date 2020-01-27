Former ambassador Bill Taylor slams Mike Pompeo in withering op-ed: ‘Ukraine’s importance to US security is undeniable’
In an op-ed for The New York Times this Sunday, the former top US diplomat in Ukraine said that the Ukraine is vital to America’s security interests, despite Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s suggestion to an NPR reporter that Americans shouldn’t care about questions surrounding President Trump’s alleged pressure campaign against the country.
“Ukraine is defending itself and the West against Russian attack. If Ukraine succeeds, we succeed,” writes former US ambassador to Ukraine, William B. Taylor. “The relationship between the United States and Ukraine is key to our national security, and Americans should care about Ukraine.”
“Russia is fighting a hybrid war against Ukraine, Europe and the United States,” Taylor continues. “This war has many components: armed military aggression, energy supply, cyber attacks, disinformation and election interference. On each of these battlegrounds, Ukraine is the front line.”
In November, Taylor testified before the House about President Trump’s alleged attempts to pressure Ukraine’s government to investigate his political rivals in exchange for military aid. According to Taylor, “Ukraine is the front line” when it comes to Russian aggression.
“The United States and our allies support Ukraine in this war by providing the Ukrainian armed forces with weapons, training and support. American security assistance to Ukraine regularly receives broad, bipartisan support in Congress; the importance of that assistance to Ukraine — and to U.S. national security — is not at issue,” he wrote.
France warns Pentagon Africa cuts would ‘severely limit’ counter-terror ops
French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly warned Monday that expected cuts to the Pentagon's African operations would hamper efforts against jihadist groups, especially in the Sahel region.
But US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper made clear that the United States was prepared to reduce its global military footprint and that African operations could be affected -- while giving no details about how severely.
"US support is critical to our operations, and its reduction would severely limit our effectiveness in our operations against terrorists," Parly said in a joint news conference with Esper in Washington.
‘Like a kleptocracy’: Investigation details how GOP lawmakers cashed in on Trump tax cuts
"It's bad enough that President Trump's and congressional Republicans' GOP tax scam betrayed workers—it's even worse that they're lining their own pockets off it."
An investigation into the effects of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act found that while the law has not delivered the promised boost in wages or business investment, it has fattened the pockets of the Republican lawmakers who ushered the measure through Congress despite widespread public opposition.
‘It’s just a lie’: CNN’s Tapper nails Trump for blatant falsehood about John Bolton testimony
CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday nailed President Donald Trump for blatantly lying about the potential impeachment trial testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton.
Tapper specifically rebutted an earlier tweet from Trump in which he falsely claimed the House Democrats never even bothered asking Bolton to testify during their impeachment inquiry last year.
"The idea that the house of representatives never even asked John Bolton to testify is just a lie," he said. "It's false."
Tapper then displayed the exact letter that House Democrats sent to Bolton requesting his testimony at their hearings.